Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Friday and Saturday

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Friday and Saturday

6:30 a.m.:

Fri., Sept. 11

Memphis, Youth Convention Agency Inc., 685 S. Danny Thomas Blvd. 38126, 8 a.m.

Memphis, The Time is Now Doglass Redevelopment, 3299 Omar Robinson 38108, 10 a.m.

DeSoto Cty, MS- Hurts Chapel, 10998 Hwy 178 Olive Branch 38654, 10 a.m.

Sat., Sept. 12

Memphis, World Overcomers, 6655 Winchester Rd. 38115, 10:30 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 4945 Winchester Rd. 38118, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 7289 Stage Rd. (Hwy 64) 38133, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Shekinah Global Prison Ministries, 3680 Castleman St. 38118, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Memphis Dawah Association, 837 Craft Rd. 38116, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Springdale MBC, 1193 Springdale 38108, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Lindenwood Christian Church, 2400 Union Ave. 38112, 9 - 11 a.m. No entrance at 2400 Union - follow signs to go around the block to rear entrance. Map

Memphis, For the Kingdom, 4100 Raleigh Millington Rd. 38128, 11 a.m.

Haywood Cty, TN- Stanton Feeding Haywood, 8 Main St. Stanton 38069, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Prentiss Cty, MS- Jumpertown United Methodist Church, 888 Hwy 4 W. Booneville 38829, 10 a.m. Prentiss County Residents ONLY

Coahoma Cty, MS- Union Grove Missionary Baptist Chuch, 2301-2537 State St. Clarksdale 38614, 10 a.m.

Panola Cty, MS- Patton Lane Comm. Center, 133 Patton Lane Batesville 38606, 10 a.m.

Panola Cty, MS- Mt. Gillian Baptist Church, 1620 Terza Rd. Batesville 38606, 9 a.m.

Tate Cty, MS- Strayhorn Baptist Church, 3617 Hwy 4 West Sarah 38665, 9 a.m.

Lauderdale Cty, MS- House of Prayer and Deliverance, 706 City Ave. N. Ripley 38663, 10 a.m.

Alcorn Cty, MS- Church of the Crossroads, 2037 Hwy 72 E. Corinth 38834, 10 a.m.

Tishimingo Cty, MS- 559 County Rd. 16 Belmont 38827, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Tipton Cty, MS- 632 St. Luke Covington 38019, 9 a.m.

Spread the word about Mobile Pantry food distributions. For more information, click the link to go to our website https://t.co/JwO1cU5nkx — Mid-South Food Bank (@MSouthFoodBank) September 10, 2020

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk