Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for May 7, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.
At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.
We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information
LIVE UPDATES
Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for May 7, 2020
- Memphis, MAM-Grizzlies Center 2107 Ball 38114, 10 a.m.
- Memphis, Abundant Grace Fellowship 1574 Shelby Drive 38116, 10 a.m.
- Memphis, YMCA-Cordova 7950 Club Center in Cordova 38106, 10:00 am.
- Memphis, Lord's Tabernacle 2818 Midland 38111, 10 a.m.
- Memphis, New Direction Church 6120 Winchester 38115, 11 a.m.
- Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida 1348 National 38112, 10 a.m.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Over 3,600 coronavirus cases in Arkansas
As of Wednesday, May 6, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 3,611 positive cases.
On Wednesday, April 29, 2,520 COVID-19 tests were performed in Arkansas, with a 1.5% positivity rate. This is the highest number of tests run in one day in the state since March 11.
Key facts to know:
- 3,611 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 59,995 total tests
- 56,384 negative test results
- 87 reported deaths
- 69 currently hospitalized
- 2,123 recoveries
- All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year
Cases in Arkansas' Mid-South counties:
- Crittenden County has 202 cases; 7 deaths
- Cross County has 27 cases
- Lee County has 4 cases; 1 death
- Mississippi County has 42 cases
- Monroe County has 4 cases
- Phillips County has 5 cases; 1 death
- Poinsett County has 25 cases; 2 deaths
- St. Francis County has 98 cases
RELATED: Going to a public place in Memphis? You soon will have to wear a mask, if Memphis City Council approves resolution
RELATED: Families claim they weren’t notified of relatives’ positive coronavirus tests at nursing home
-----------------------------------------
Coronavirus in Context:
The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.
But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.
The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.