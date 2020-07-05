Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for May 7, 2020

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear.

Refresh often for new information

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for May 7, 2020

Memphis, MAM-Grizzlies Center 2107 Ball 38114, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Abundant Grace Fellowship 1574 Shelby Drive 38116, 10 a.m.

Memphis, YMCA-Cordova 7950 Club Center in Cordova 38106, 10:00 am.

Memphis, Lord's Tabernacle 2818 Midland 38111, 10 a.m.

Memphis, New Direction Church 6120 Winchester 38115, 11 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida 1348 National 38112, 10 a.m.

Over 3,600 coronavirus cases in Arkansas

As of Wednesday, May 6, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 3,611 positive cases.

On Wednesday, April 29, 2,520 COVID-19 tests were performed in Arkansas, with a 1.5% positivity rate. This is the highest number of tests run in one day in the state since March 11.

Key facts to know:

3,611 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

59,995 total tests

56,384 negative test results

87 reported deaths

69 currently hospitalized

2,123 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Cases in Arkansas' Mid-South counties:

Crittenden County has 202 cases; 7 deaths

Cross County has 27 cases

Lee County has 4 cases; 1 death

Mississippi County has 42 cases

Monroe County has 4 cases

Phillips County has 5 cases; 1 death

Poinsett County has 25 cases; 2 deaths

St. Francis County has 98 cases

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

