Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Breaking down the COVID-19 data in the Mid-South

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information.

1,134 new cases & 30 new deaths in MS; 51 new cases in Desoto County

12:10 p.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,134 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths, for a total of 59,881 cases and 1,693 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 102 new cases and 1 new death, for a total of 3,215 cases and 27 deaths in the county.

Today MSDH is reporting 1,134 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 30 deaths and 968 hospitalizations for confirmed COVID-19. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 59,881, with 1,693 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/I4LwPyr5kp — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 1, 2020

----------------------

664 new cases & 5 new deaths in Shelby County; more than 15,700 recoveries

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 664 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, for a total of 21,461 cases and 280 deaths in the county.

15,798 have recovered in Shelby County.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Saturday, August 1, 2020.

This data reflects test results reported to the Health Dept yesterday, but collected over a number of days.

For more information, please visit https://t.co/sdaG4X7TRB and click on COVID-19 Resource Center. pic.twitter.com/SlxndL3PoI — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) August 1, 2020