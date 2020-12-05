Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Church Health Center providing food for people tested; Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Tuesday

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Church Health and Mid-South Food Bank partnership to provide food for patients tested for Covid-19

7:30 a.m. - Mid-South Food Bank and Church Health have partnered to provide fresh produce and shelf-stable food to those tested for COVID-19 at Church Health's Crosstown Concourse location.

The food will be distributed today from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1350 Concourse Ave.

The food provides nourishment to individuals and families during isolation while waiting for test results or during quarantine in case of a positive test result.

Church Health offers COVID-19 testing at no cost Tuesday – Thursday at the location at Crosstown Concourse, in addition to drive-up events in high-need areas throughout the city. Church Health and the University of Tennessee University Health Science Center offer limited transportation through MATA for those who do not have a vehicle, which is arranged when the appointment is scheduled.

---------------------------------------------------

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for May 12, 2020

Haywood Cty, TN- Brownsville Baptist 5 N. Wilson 38017, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Street Ministries 430 Vance 38126, 10 a.m.

Memphis, New Friendship MBC 1957 Alcy 38114, 10 a.m.

Panola Cty, MS- Cistern Hill MB Church 16786 Hwy 310 in Como 38619, noon

Memphis, For the Kingdom 4100 Raleigh-Millington Rd. 38128, 11 a.m.

Memphis, Red Zone 2590 Park 38114, 10 a.m.

--------------------------------------------------------

Over 4,000 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas

(KTHV) - As of Monday, May 11, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 4,043 positive cases.

Gov. Hutchinson is allowing the resumption of in-person dining with proper social distancing guidelines and much lower seating capacity on Monday, May 11.

As the state remains in Phase One, several businesses have been allowed to reopen. Barbershops, salons, and gyms are among those. Public pools, splash pads, water parks, and swim beaches will be allowed to open on May 22.

Key facts to know:

4,043 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

69,008 total tests

64,996 negative test results

94 reported deaths

3,149 recoveries

Cases in Arkansas' Mid-South counties:

Crittenden County has 210 cases; 7 deaths

Cross County has 29 cases

Lee County has 5 cases; 1 death

Mississippi County has 52 cases

Monroe County has 5 cases

Phillips County has 4 cases; 1 death

Poinsett County has 25 cases; 2 deaths

St. Francis County has 279 cases

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk