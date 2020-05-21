Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Thursday; Horseshoe Tunica resumes gaming at 8 a.m.

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Thursday, May 21, 2020

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida 1348 National 38112 9 a.m.

Fayette Cty, TN- "Kid Friendly" 210 Jackson St. in Galloway 38036, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Keel Ave Baptist Church 778 N. Bellevue 38107, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Bert Ferguson Comm. Center 8505 Trinity Road in Cordova 38018, 10 a.m.

Memphis, New Direction Church 6120 Winchester 38115, 11 a.m.

Memphis, MAM-Grizzlies Center 2107 Ball 38114, 10 a.m.

Tunica Cty MS- 3873 US Hwy 61 at the Arena 38767, 1 p.m.

Quitman Cty, MS- 1012 MLK Dr. in Marks 38646, 10 a.m.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Horseshoe Casino in Tunica reopens Thursday

Horseshoe Tunica will resume gaming at 8 a.m. with 50% capacity as part of Mississippi's Phase One Casino Reopening Guidelines.

Slot machine will be arranged to allow for proper social distancing, and table games will be offered with limited seating.

Poker, the Sportsbook, Village Square Buffet, the Laurel Lounge and the WSOP bar will remain closed until further notice, and are planned to reopen in phases.

For a full list of all the amenities that will be available, click here.

Guests will be provided masks and will be strongly encouraged to wear them while inside the casino.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk