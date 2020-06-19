Mid-South coronavirus live updates: FREE testing in Memphis Friday & Saturday; Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

FREE testing at multiple locations in Memphis Friday & Saturday

-----------------------------------------------------

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries for Friday, June 19 & Saturday, June 20

Fri., June 19

Memphis, "Kid Friendly," Fairley High, 4950 Fairley Rd. 38109, 10 a.m.

Memphis, White Station Church of Christ, 1106 Colonial Rd. 38117, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueve Vida, 7981 Summer Ave., 10 a.m.

DeSoto Cty, MS- Hurt Chapel, 10998 Hwy 187, Olive Branch 38654, 10 a.m.

Crittenden Cty, AR- Good Neighbor Love Ctr, 101 S. 13th St, West Memphis 72303, 10 a.m.

Sat., June 20

Memphis, St. Vicent DePaul, 5475 Newberry 38115, 11 a.m.

Memphis, Greater Pleasant Hill MBC, 3077 Johnson Ave. 38112, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Impact, 2025 Clifton 38127, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Holy Temple Cathedral of Deliverance, 4020 Millbranch 38116, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 4945 Winchester, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Tabernacle of Praise Baptist, 306 S. Sommerville 38104, 10:30 a.m.

Memphis, Central Area Church of Christ, 3856 Mendenhall 38115, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Pentecostal Temple, 229 S. Danny Thomas 38126, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Oak Grove MBC, 7289 Stage Rd. (Hwy 64) 38133, 9 a.m.

Marshall Cty, MS- Redeemed Fellowship, 525 JM Ash Dr., Holly Springss 38635, 10 a.m.

Tate Cty, MS- Coldwater Elementary, 340 Darnell Cove, Coldwater 38618, 10 a.m.

DeSoto Cty, MS- Walls Elementary, 6131 Delta Rd, Walls 38680, 9 a.m.

Alcorn Cty, MS- Eclesia Ministries, 2066 Tate St., Corinth , 9:30 a.m.

Obion Cty, TN- Greater Bethel COGIC, 805 Gibbs St., Union City 38261, 11 a.m.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk