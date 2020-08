Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry location for Thursday

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry location for Thursday

Memphis, Colonial Pak United Methodist Church, 5330 Park Ave. 38119, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 1348 National St. 38122, 9 a.m.

Lafayette Cty, MS- Fist Baptist Oxford, 800 Van Buren Ave. Oxford 38655, 10 a.m.

Our Bare Needs Diaper Bank is distributing diapers and pads on Aug. 24 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at 4028 Long Creek Rd., Memphis, TN 38125. pic.twitter.com/R3aqkGuEwr — Mid-South Food Bank (@MSouthFoodBank) August 12, 2020

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

