Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Give blood during critical time & receive antibody test; Mid-South Food Bank mobile food pantry locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

Vitalant begins testing all blood donations for antibodies to COVID-19

(7:15 a.m.) - Vitalant becomes the first national blood bank to test all blood donations for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Vitalant is the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood collector, serving hospital patients in the Greater Memphis area, is providing the test results to donors who complete successful blood donations, which are critically needed right now.

The antibody test, authorized by the FDA, will show if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms. It is possible that over time, the broad use of antibody tests and clinical follow-up will provide more information on whether a person who has recovered from COVID-19 is at a lower risk of infection, and if so, for how long.

“While a positive antibody test does not mean that someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma in the future and help people with the disease,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant’s Chief of Marketing. “Convalescent plasma can be given directly to patients currently battling COVID-19 to help boost their ability to fight their illness.” Vitalant began collecting and distributing convalescent plasma in April. For more information, click here.

Donations of all blood types are critically needed right now, with an especially high need for type O, A-negative and B-negative red blood cells. In addition, platelets are always needed by patients for cancer treatments, surgeries and emergencies.

Donors are urged to give blood as soon as possible. Appointments are strongly recommended: visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Bartlett – 7505 Hwy. 64, Suite 109

Germantown – 2095 Exeter, #75

East – 4702 Spotswood Ave.

Paul W. Barrett Jr. – 1045 Madison Ave.

Southaven – 1055 Goodman Rd. E., Suite J.

The antibody tests are part of a full panel of tests that Vitalant performs on successful blood donations. Donors are not charged for the tests and costs are subsidized, in part, by The Blood Center Foundation of the Inland Northwest and The Bonfils Blood Center Donor Advised Fund. Donors will be able to see their results approximately 2 weeks after donating by logging into their online donor accounts.

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Monday, June 1

Marshall County, MS- Davis Temple, Multipurpose Building, 235 Memphis St. in Holly Springs 38635, 9 a.m.

Memphis- First Baptist Broad, 2869 Broad 38112, 10 a.m.

Dyer County, TN- 114 Main St. in Newbern 38059, 10 a.m.

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

