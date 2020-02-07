Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries for Thursday; The rescheduled Memphis in May Triathlon canceled

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries for Thursday, July 2

Bartlett, TN- New Hope Christian Church, 3300 Kirby Whitten Rd. 38134, 9 a.m.

Cordova, TN- Burt Ferguson Comm. Ctr., 8505 Trinity Rd. 38018, 10 a.m.

Memphis, MLGW, 4949 Raleigh LaGrange Rd. 38128, 10 a.m.

Memphis, New Direction Church, 6120 Winchester 38115, 11 a.m.

Memphis, Colonial Park Methodist, 5330 Park Ave. 38119, 10 a.m.

Memphis, For the Kingdom, 4100 Raleigh Millington Rd. 38128, 11 a.m.

Tate Cty, MS- Solid Rock Church, 16938 Hwy 4 East, Senatobia 38668, 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

No Mobile Pantry distributions Friday - Monday, July 3-6. The list will be updated on Monday.

Bring driver’s license OR a current utility or other bill that verifies name and address in the county where the distribution takes place.

Los clientes deben traer una forma de identificación que indique que son residentes del estado en donde se hará la distribución (licencia de conducir, o una factura de servicios públicos o otra factura con dirección de domicilio).

Memphis in May Triathlon and Dragonfly Triathlon canceled

The 38th Annual Memphis in May Triathlon that had been rescheduled for August 22 and 23, is now canceled. Officials with P.R. Event Management says, having raced, volunteered and managed the Memphis in May Triathlon for the past 35 years, they must consider the health and safety of racers, sponsors, volunteers and staff as first priorities.

With the state of emergency for COVID-19 now extended to August 29, by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, it is deemed unsafe to gather large crowds even outdoors.

This decision also applies to the 31st Annual Dragonfly Sprint Triathlon scheduled in Sardis on August 29, which is also now cancelled.

Registered participants and all fees for the Memphis in May Triathlons or the Dragonfly Triathlon will automatically be transferred to the 2021 events.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk