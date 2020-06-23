Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Germantown to host 2 mask distributions this week

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Germantown masks distribution this week

(NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Germantown still has a limited supply of personal protective masks from the State of Tennessee to distribute to residents and members of the business community. The Germantown Fire Department will be distributing masks to the business community on Thursday, June 25, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Pickering Center, 7771 Poplar Pike. The community distribution will take place on Saturday, June 27 from 1 to 5 p.m at the Pickering Center.



Masks will be distributed on a first come, first served basis until supplies run out. The masks are available to Germantown residents and Germantown-based businesses only. Residents will be asked to show a valid driver license. Masks are limited to one per individual and a maximum of five per family.



See attached for a map with directions on how traffic will flow through the Pickering Center parking lot. Please use Melanie Smith lane to the west and pull through the parking lot while remaining in your vehicle. GFD personnel will approach your vehicle to verify your information and request details. Once you have obtained your masks, please exit out the driveway to the east behind the Tennessee Genealogy Society.

----------------------------------

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries for Tuesday, June 23

Memphis, New Mt. Zion MBC, 693 Peebles Rd. 38109, 10 a.m.

Memphis, For the Kingdom, 4100 Raleigh Millington Rd. 38128, 11 a.m.

Memphis, "Kid Friendly" Northaven Elementary, 5157 N. Circle Rd. 38127, 11 a.m.

Memphis, McFarland Comm Ctr., 4955 Cottonwood 38115, 10 a.m.

Lafayette Cty, MS- Collaborative Missionary Network, 304 County Rd. 101, Oxford 38655, 10 a.m.

Lauderdale Cty, TN- FUMC, 145 S. Main St., Ripley 38063, 5 p.m.

Coahoma Cty, MS- Care Station, 1150 Wildcat Dr., Clarksdale 38614, 10 a.m.

Bring driver’s license OR a current utility or other bill that verifies name and address in the county where the distribution takes place. You will be asked to fill out a short eligibility form. Only two households per vehicle please. If you are picking up for someone else, you must have their ID and they count as one household. Take note of Mobile Pantries that require pre-registration.

Food is placed in the back seat, trunk or truck bed by volunteers, so be sure you have space.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk