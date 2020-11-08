Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations; Blood donors needed today

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry location for Tuesday

Madison Cty, TN- Friends of Omega, 340 N Hays Ave. Jackson 38301, 10 a.m.

Coahoma Cty, MS - 414 Second Street, Jonestown, MS 38639, 10 a.m. Kid Friendly

Blood donors NEEDED

Kroger – Poplar Plaza and The Salvation Army Kroc Center will be partnering with Vitalant (formally Lifeblood) to host two blood drives on Tuesday, August 11. Potential donors may click on one of the links below to schedule a donation appointment.

Vitalant’s mobile unit will be in the Kroger parking lot 10:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and in The Salvation Army Kroc Center parking lot from 12:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Walk-ups will be accepted as scheduling permits; however, appointments are highly recommended to assure that all donors are managed within the outlined social distancing guidelines.

To meet the needs of our local medical community Vitalant needs to collect 300 units of blood each day.



One donor has the power to save up to 3 lives with one donation!

To expedite your donation process, please remember to download the Vitalant App, on your mobile device, or click here to complete the online Fast Track Health Questionnaire. Please note - this questionnaire should ONLY be completed on the day of your donation to be valid.

To prepare for donation, donors should remember to do the following prior to their donation time:

bring a photo ID

eat a hearty meal

drink plenty of water (not sodas nor coffee)

Donors are required to bring and wear a face covering while in the donation center or mobile unit.

Together, we can fight COVID-19. To discover future convalescent plasma donors, Vitalant is testing all blood donations for antibodies. There is an emergency need for convalescent plasma.



Join the movement to help fight COVID-19. Learn more and sign-up: https://t.co/n2RrgkySmO pic.twitter.com/KrZk0NGLqb — Vitalant (@VitalantOrg) August 10, 2020

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk