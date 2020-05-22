Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Friday; Life-saving blood drive being held at Oak Court Mall

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for Friday, May 22, 2020

Memphis, School Seed "Kid Friendly", 320 Joubert 38109, 2 p.m.

Memphis, Northaven Elementary, 5157 North Circle 38127, 11 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 7981 Summer 38133, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Our Hands to Yours, 2960 Kimball 38111, 11 a.m.

Memphis, PowerHouse, 1350 Norris 38106, 10 a.m.

Memphis, White Station Church of Christ 1106 Colonial 38117, 10 a.m.

DeSoto Cty, MS- New Hope Church, 1407 Church Road in Southaven 38671, 10 a.m.

Prentiss Cty, MS- AgriCenter, 2301 N. 2nd St. in Booneville 38829, 10 a.m.

Crittenden Cty, AR- 101 South 13th St. in West Memphis 72303, 10 a.m.

Oak Court to host blood drive May 22, 23 & 29

Oak Court Mall will host Vitalant for an on-site blood drive on:

Friday, May 22 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Friday, May 29 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The blood drive donation event will be held mobile at Oak Court Mall, 4465 Poplar Avenue Memphis, near the food court entrance.

According to the studies, every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood, and one blood donation can save up to three lives. As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues, blood drive cancellations have resulted in more than 85,000 fewer blood donations, causing a nationwide blood shortage. Oak Court Mall invites eligible community members to safely donate blood during this critical time.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

