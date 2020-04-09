Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South food Bank mobile pantry locations for Friday and Saturday

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

Mid-South food Bank mobile pantry locations

7:10 a.m. - Here are the mobile pantry locations for Friday and Saturday.

Fri., Sept. 4

Marshall Cty, MS- Hopewell, 269 Hwy 313 E. Holly Springs 38635, 10 a.m.

Sat. Sept. 5

Memphis, Mt. Moriah East Housing, 1248 Haynes 38114, 9:30 a.m. Please do not arrive before 8 a.m.

Memphis, Living Word Memphis, 3624 Commerce Cir. 38118, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Memphis DAWAH Association, 837 Craft Rd. 38116, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 4945 Winchester 38118, 9 a.m.

Fayette Cty, TN- New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 13525 Hwy 59 Somerville 38068, 10 a.m.

Alcorn Cty, MS- New Bellevue & Ekklesia Ministries, 2060 S. Tate Corinth 38834, 9 a.m.

Coahoma Cty, MS- Friendship African Methodist Episcopal, 1051 Walnut St. Clarksdale 38614, 10 a.m.

Tate Cty, MS- Independence High School, 3184 Hwy 305 Coldwater 38618, 10 a.m.

Crittenden Cty, AR- First Missionary Baptist Church, 434 S. 12th St. W Memphis 72301, 9 a.m.

The Mid-South Food Bank will be closed on Monday, September 7, Labor Day.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

