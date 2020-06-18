Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries for Thursday, June 18

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

LIVE UPDATES

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries for Thursday, June 18

Memphis, Shady Grove MBC, 1821 Kansas St. 38109, 11 a.m.

Memphis, Hillcrest High, 4184 Graceland 38116, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Igesia Nueva Vida, 1348 National, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Colonial Park UMC, 5330 Park 38119, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Catholic Charities, 706 S. Highland, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Memphis, New Direction, 6120 Winchester 38115, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Hill Chapel MBC, 4523 Raleigh LaGrange 38128, 10 a.m.

Cordova, Burt Ferguson Comm Ctr, 8505 Trinity Rd. 38018, 10 a.m.

Haywood Cty, TN- First Baptist, 311 E. Jefferson 38012 in Brownsville, 10 a.m. - Noon

Obion Cty, TN- Second Baptist, 831 Everett 38261 in Union City, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

DeSoto Cty, MS- Longview Heights, 4501 Goodman Rd., Olive Branch 38054, 10 a.m.

Quitman Cty, MS- "Kid Friendly" 810 Main St. in Sledge 38670, 38670 10 a.m.

Bring driver’s license OR a current utility or other bill that verifies name and address in the county where the distribution takes place. You will be asked to fill out a short eligibility form. Only two households per vehicle please. If you are picking up for someone else, you must have their ID and they count as one household. Take note of Mobile Pantries that require pre-registration.

Food is placed in the back seat, trunk or truck bed by volunteers, so be sure you have space.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

