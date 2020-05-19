Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for May 19; Memphis Botanic Garden opens to everyone Tuesday

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantry locations for May 19, 2020

Memphis, New Mt. Zion "Kid Friendly," 793 Peebles Rd. 38109, 10 a.m.

Memphis, For the Kingdom 4100 Raleigh Millington Rd. 38128, 11 a.m.

Memphis, New Friendship MBC 1957 Alcy 38114, 10 a.m.

Memphis- Association of Holiness Churches 2376 Hernando 38106, 10 a.m.

DeSoto Cty, MS- Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 545 E. Commerce St. in Hernando 38632, 2-4:30 or first 300 families. Pre-register by calling 662-342-3180. Bring driver’s license; no more than 2 households per vehicle. DeSoto County Residents Only.

----------------------------------------------------------

Memphis Botanic Garden Expands Reopening

The Memphis Botanic Garden will reopen to daily admission guests Tuesda, May 19th at 9:00 a.m. For the rest of the month, the Memphis Botanic Garden will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. It will be closed on Memorial Day (Monday, May 25th).

As MBG is now operating with only cashless transactions, advance purchase of entry tickets is strongly recommended. Advance online entry tickets can be purchased here.

On Monday, June 1st, The Garden will resume normal 7-day operations with summertime hours of 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Since reopening to Members on May 7th, certain limitations have been in place and will remain for the foreseeable future:

Only outdoor spaces are currently reopening

The Children's Garden will remain closed for now, as will other "high touch" areas like the iconic red bridge and Prehistoric Plant Trail. These features will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.

The Garden will control the numbers admitted to the grounds - if needed - to assure that social distancing practices are adhered to.

MBG strongly encourages:

Groups of 10 or less

Remaining six feet apart

Wearing a mask

Staying home if sick

There will be one set of bathrooms open on the grounds (behind the stage and adjacent to Sara's Place).

The Nursery at the Garden (retail plant shop) will remain available for on-line purchases only at this time.

All special indoor events remain canceled for the month of May

Fratelli's restaurant is open for call-ahead orders with curbside pickup or on the grounds (picnic) dining.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

