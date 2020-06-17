Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries for Wednesday; Southern Heritage Classic Canceled

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries for Wednesday, June 17

Bring driver’s license OR a current utility or other bill that verifies name and address in the county where the distribution takes place. You will be asked to fill out a short eligibility form. Only two households per vehicle please. If you are picking up for someone else, you must have their ID and they count as one household. Take note of Mobile Pantries that require pre-registration.

Food is placed in the back seat, trunk or truck bed by volunteers, so be sure you have space.

Memphis, Eastside Community Church, 1503 Colonial 38117, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Knowledge Quest, 1046 S. 3rd. St. 38106, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Idlewild Presbyterian, 1750 Union Ave. 38104, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Pleasant Chapel Church, 4813 Benjestown Rd. 38127, 10 a.m.

Panola Cty, MS- Crenshaw Baptist, 235 Missouri St. 38621 in Crenshaw,10 a.m.

Southern Heritage Classic Canceled

The 31st Southern Heritage Classic has been canceled due to COVID-19. The decision to cancel all events was made after SHC’s management reviewed a copy of the Shelby County Health Department’s Health Directive No. 6 detailing emergency management relief efforts put in place to address COVID-19, specifically those regarding recreational or athletic activities.

On average, over 75,000 people attend the SHC annually and individual events such as the tailgate in Tiger Lane, the football game between Jackson State University and Tennessee State University, the parade in Orange Mound, and others draw massive crowds which have the potential to increase the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Those who have already bought tickets for the football game can receive refunds at the point of purchase.

“I know this is a great disappointment to many who consider the SHC one of the major highlights of the year. The health and safety of our attendees along with that of our staff, sponsors, and others is a top priority. I encourage everyone to keep practicing recommended safety and social distancing measures so that we can return to our usual activities as soon as possible,” said Fred Jones, Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic.

