Mid-South live coronavirus updates: Shelby County reports 365 new cases, the second highest number of cases, as Mississippi reports over 450 new cases

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

The Shelby County Health Department are reporting over 300 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths in Shelby County.

Health officials announced a confirmed total of 9,210 COVID-19 cases countywide, as 6,215 have recovered as of Saturday morning.

Tennessee health officials now report a confirmed total of 40,172 COVID-19 cases and 584 related deaths.

The Mississippi Department of Health reported more over 450 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths Saturday morning.

DeSoto County reports a total of 1,157 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.

Saturday, Arkansas Department of Health announced there are 5,707 active COVID-19 cases and 249 related deaths in the state.

As of 10:00 a.m. Crittenden County, Arkansas reported a total of 687 COVID-19 cases.