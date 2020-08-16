Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Breaking down the COVID-19 data in the Mid-South

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

825 new cases & 37 new deaths in MS; 56 new cases & 1 new death in Desoto County

11:45 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 825 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths, for a total of 71,755 cases and 2,080 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 56 new cases and one new death, for a total of 3,888 cases and 34 deaths in the county.

Today MSDH is reporting 825 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 37 deaths, and 173 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 71,755, with 2,080 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/TIlrPu2s41 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 15, 2020

256 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County; more than 20,600 recoveries

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 256 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 24,803 cases and 321 deaths in the county.

There have been 20,647 recoveries in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Saturday, August 15.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/sdaG4Xpvgb and click on COVID-19 Resource Center for the #DataDashboard page:https://t.co/3dGbVc7IEj pic.twitter.com/VkJF81fQyj — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) August 15, 2020

Weekly COVID-19 update: SCSO has a total of 227 detainees who have tested positive for the coronavirus and 224 have recovered. 3 detainees are isolated and 0 are hospitalized. 147 employees have tested positive and 114 have recovered. 0 employees are hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/2tFHPq6NVV — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) August 14, 2020

