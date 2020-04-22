Mid-South coronavirus updates: 10 Shelby County assisted living/group homes have at least one COVID-19 case

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Shelby County assisted living/group homes have at least one COVID-19 case

10:45 a.m. - 10 assisted living facilities or group homes in Shelby County now have reported at least one COVID-19 case among a resident or staff member.

New data provided by the Shelby County Health Department Wednesday showed a total of 67 residents have now tested positive for COVID-19, along with 29 staff members and 10 deaths.



One death was reported Wednesday at Parkway Health & Rehabilitation Center in south Memphis. One other death was previously reported at King’s Daughters and Sons Home in Bartlett, in addition to four deaths each at both Carriage Court in east Memphis and The Village at Germantown.



The other facilities impacted with COVID-19 cases are: Christian Care Center of Memphis, Heritage at Irene Woods, Hancock Group Home, Grace Healthcare of Cordova, Egypt Central Group Home, and Sycamore Health.

-----------------------------------------

Shelby County reports 37 new confirmed cases, and two new deaths

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports there are currently 1894 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from 1857 Tuesday. The total number of deaths in Shelby County attributed to COVID-19 to 41, up from 39 Tuesday.

20,315 people have been tested in the county.

-------------------------------------

Arkansas reports more than 2,200 positive cases in state

(KTHV) - As of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 2,262 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Gov. Hutchinson said Arkansas is doing well on the numbers of people being tested per capita, as compared to other states. He said the testing goal for Arkansas is to expand from just contact tracing testing to surveillance testing.

There are approximately 600 positive COVID-19 cases at Cummins prison.

Key facts to know:

2,262 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

27,204 total tests

25,214 negative test results

43 reported deaths

809 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Crittenden County has 147 cases; 5 deaths

Cross County has 9 cases

Mississippi County has 9 cases

Poinsett County has 11 cases

St. Francis County has 66 cases

----------------------------------------------------

Mid-South Food Bank mobile food pantry locations for Wednesday, April 22

Memphis, Idlewild Pres. Church 1750 Union Ave. 38104, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Eastside Community Church, 1503 Colonial 38117, 10 a.m.

Quitman Cty, MS- 1012 MLK Jr. Drive in Marks 38646, 9:30 a.m.

Pontotoc Cty, MS- the Agricenter (430 C J Hardin Drive 38863) in Pontotoc 9 a.m.

-------------------------------------------------

Kroger Delta partners with Cherokee Health Systems and Memphis Business Academy to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Kroger Health is teaming up with Cherokee Health Systems and Memphis Business Academy, 3306 Overton Crossing, to host free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Frayser starting today, April 22 through Friday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Per CDC guidelines, testing will be provided for people with symptoms, healthcare workers and first responders. Symptoms include fever, cough, tiredness and difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

Those with appointments may enter the testing site at the Memphis Business Academy Parking Lot, Overton Crossing entrance. Everyone who arrives must be in a vehicle and ensure all windows are up when in the testing area with a photo ID ready. Kroger Health Associates will guide patients through the testing process.

-----------------------------------------

