Mid-South coronavirus updates: 198 cases in Shelby County, 310 cases in Arkansas with 2 deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

DeSoto County ordinances due to COVID-19

10:00 a.m. - The Desoto County Economic Development Council is providing an update on ordinances that have been passed due to COVID-19.

198 COVID-19 cases in Shelby County; 784 reported in Tennessee

9:00 a.m. - The City of Memphis now says there are 198 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County. 784 have been reported in the state of Tennessee as of Thursday morning.

Arkansas reports 310 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

(KTHV) - As of 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 310 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Wednesday, March 25, Arkansas saw the largest increase of cases in one day with 76.

Gov. Hutchinson said the Arkansas Medical Board has been expedited the licenses for medical and healthcare professionals to meet the need and urgency of the current health crisis.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced the city of Little Rock will have an extended city-wide curfew from 9 pm. - 5 a.m.

Key facts to know:

310 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,814 total tests

1,504 negative test results

2 reported deaths

All public schools are closed until April 17

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

