Mid-South coronavirus updates: 1st COVID-19 deaths in Shelby & DeSoto Counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

Arkansas now has 388 confirmed COVID-19 cases in state

As of 11:20 a.m., the Arkansas Department of Health confirms 388 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

There are 12 confirmed cases in Crittenden County. 14 negative tests.

Friday, Dr. Nate Smith confirmed the third death due to COVID-19 in Arkansas. The person who passed away was in their 70s.

Gov. Hutchinson says there will be additional pay to support nurses in rural Arkansas cities. Nurses will receive $1,000 per month and $2,000 per month for nurses that care for COVID-19 patients.

The Arkansas Department of Health is recommending people to self quarantine at home for 14 days if they recently traveled from New York and all international locations.

Key facts to know:

388 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

3,310 total tests

2,922 negative test results

23 recoveries

3 reported deaths

All public schools are closed until April 17

DeSoto County now has 1 COVID-19 death; 633 cases in state

MSDH is reporting 84 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, with five new deaths throughout the state.

Mississippi's total number of coronavirus cases is now 663, with 13 deaths.

10:15 a.m. Saturday, March 28 - The first death from COVID-19 has been confirmed in Shelby County. There are now 275 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County and 1,203 confirmed across the State of Tennessee according to The Shelby County Health Department's website.

According to SCHD, 2,773 have been tested in Shelby County.

There are 10 confirmed cases in Tipton County.

There have been 6 deaths in Tennessee, with 103 hospitalized in the state.

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

