Mid-South coronavirus updates: 223 COVID-19 cases in Shelby County, 63 cases in Desoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

Mississippi reports 94 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, two new deaths

10:15 p.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health says there are 94 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, 14 of those in Desoto County. That makes a total of 63 cases in Desoto County, and 579 in the state.

Eight total deaths have been reported in the state.

Shelby County Health Department reports 223 confirmed cases

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reported Friday morning that there are 223 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county. Earlier, the City of Memphis reported 254 cases this morning.

Local 24 News spoke with the health department, which says the 254 number was given to the City of Memphis in error.

The health department says 2,218 people have been tested in the county.

There are 957 cases in the State of Tennessee as of Friday morning. There have been three deaths in the state, with 76 hospitalized.

So far, there have been 14,909 tests taken in Tennessee. 13,952 have come back as negative for COVID-19.

Memphis COVID-19 Updates - Memphis Coronavirus Updates Safer at Home What you need to know To further combat the spread of COVID-19, the City of Memphis will issue a Safer at Home Order effective midnight on March 24, 2020 through midnight April 7, 2020 - directing all residents of Memphis to stay inside their homes, and immediately limit all movement outside of ...

Arkansas now has 351 confirmed COVID-19 cases in state

As of 8:15 a.m. on Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 351 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Dr. Nate Smith confirmed the third death due to COVID-19 in Arkansas. The person who passed away was in their 70s.

Gov. Hutchinson said there will be additional pay to support nurses in rural Arkansas cities. Nurses will receive $1,000 per month and $2,000 per month for nurses that care for COVID-19 patients.

The Arkansas Department of Health is recommending people to self quarantine at home for 14 days if they recently traveled from New York and all international locations.

Key facts to know:

351 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,884 total tests

1,533 negative test results

3 reported deaths

All public schools are closed until April 17

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

