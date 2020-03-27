Mid-South coronavirus updates: 254 cases now reported in Shelby County

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

8:54 a.m. - The City of Memphis is now reporting Shelby County has 254 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 957 cases in the State of Tennessee as of Friday morning.

There have been three deaths in the state, with 76 hospitalized.

So far, there have been 14,909 tests taken in Tennessee. 13,952 have come back as negative for COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

