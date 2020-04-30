Mid-South coronavirus updates: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 response in state

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 response in state

Memphis, surrounding cities, Shelby County, to begin phase one of Back to Business Plan May 4th

12:10 p.m. - (CITY OF MEMPHIS NEWS RELEASE) - After careful study of the data, and on the advice of our medical experts including the Shelby County Health Department, the mayors of Memphis, Shelby County, and the six surrounding municipalities have determined that May 4, 2020 is the date that we can begin phase one of our Back to Business framework.

“As we said at the beginning of this week, our data was trending in the right direction. Along with our doctors, we believe it’s time to slowly start opening our economy back up and get Memphians working again. As we have said since the beginning, we will continue to monitor this situation very closely to make sure our citizens remain safe and healthy.” - Mayor Jim Strickland, City of Memphis - COVID19.memphistn.gov.

“As we enter the first phase of the economic recovery, I have to note that members of our community have made serious sacrifices. We have residents who have put their livelihoods and their ability to take care of their families on the line. We have healthcare employees and other frontline workers who have continued to serve through a very tough period of hardship. As we enter Phase 1, we must continue to be vigilant as a community. We must expand our efforts to protect vulnerable groups. And, if there is a significant flare up, we must be prepared to be honest about it.” -Mayor Lee Harris

“We have been watching the data carefully and have continued to improve, particularly in hospital capacity and testing capacity, both of which continue to expand. Over this next phase, we will need to commit to expand our public health capacity to conduct investigations and aggressively respond to clusters as they emerge.” -Dr. Alisa Haushalter, Director, Shelby County Health Department

“Based on the data, I believe we have a stable rate of new cases, have seen a decline in utilization of hospital beds and are now in a steady state with day to day variation in bed utilization. We have sufficient capacity in the hospitals, in our testing capacity, and public health areas to justify relaxing some restrictions at this time. Throughout the reopening, we will continue to monitor the data as it comes to us.” - Dr. Jon McCullers, UTHSC

“I’m glad to stand beside all the mayors of Shelby Co in support of announcing a date to reopen. The Health Department plays a vital role in our community, but we as elected leaders have to look at the overall health of our entire community. Our citizens are crying for help on so many levels, and we need to help them on every level possible by re-opening with guidelines.” - Mayor Mike Wissman, City of Arlington

“Effective Monday, May 4, 2020 the City of Bartlett, along with Shelby County and the other municipalities within Shelby County, will be entering into Phase I of the Back-to Business framework document. We, as others, are anxious to get the economy started again. This does not mean that you should let your guard down. Some people will still need to stay at home.” - Mayor Keith McDonald, City of Bartlett - More from Bartlett HERE.

"We are pleased to announce that the Town of Collierville is doing what is best for our community and will be re-opening businesses next week." - Mayor Stan Joyner, Town of Collierville

"We are grateful for your thoughtful diligence in following the guidelines for staying home and practicing social distancing. While these practices have gotten us to the point where we are comfortable with a phased reopening of our economy, it's not the time to forget those good habits that we have established. Stay home when you can, wash your hands and wear a mask in public. We must work together to ensure that this reopening is successful." -Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo - More from Germantown HERE.

"Today, I'm excited to stand with the leadership of Shelby County and announce the date for reopening our businesses. I want to thank the citizens and businesses of Lakeland for their patience and cooperation during these unprecedented times. This is only the first step in the process and we must remain vigilant with safety measures including social distancing, wearing masks, and staying home as much as possible. I'm confident that as a community we can achieve success and get back to a sense of normalcy." -Mayor Mike Cunningham, City of Lakeland

“We’ve been working together for weeks on this, and I appreciate the unified effort. I believe this is the best way to move forward, in unity.” -Mayor Terry Jones, City of Millington

To see the full plan guidelines, visit COVID19.memphistn.gov.

Mississippi reports 246 new cases & 11 new deaths (6,815 cases/261 deaths total); Desoto County reports 5 new cases (282 cases/4 deaths total)

11:45 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 246 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 11 new deaths. The total of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 6,815, with 261 deaths.

There are 5 new cases in Desoto County, making it a total of 282. The deaths in Desoto County remain at 4.

Shelby County has 81 new cases, 1 new death (2,484 cases/47 deaths total)

9:30 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 81 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new death in the county.

The total now stands at 2,484 cases since the beginning of the outbreak, with 47 deaths.

28,124 people have been tested. 1,279 have recovered, and there are 1,158 active cases.

More than 3,200 coronavirus cases in Arkansas

(KTHV) - As of Thursday, April 30, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 3,210 positive cases.

On Wednesday, Gov. Hutchinson announced Arkansas will open restaurants for limited dine in services on May 11 at 33% occupancy for phase one.

The governor also announced “Arkansas Ready for Business” $15 million grant program. It will assist companies in the re-start phase and the money will help with PPE, hand sanitizing stations, etc.

Key facts to know:

3,210 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

48,128 total tests

44,918 negative test results

59 reported deaths

1,286 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

“Masks for Memphis” Campaign kicks off today

The “Masks for Memphis” fundraising campaign, which will provide free masks for underserved and less fortunate in North Memphis communities kicks off today. Organized by City Councilwomen Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Rhonda Logan and State Representative Antonio, the goal is to raise funds, purchase masks that are being sewn by individuals that live in their respective districts and to distribute the reusable masks to citizens who may have otherwise had a hard time getting one.

The masks will use CDC standards and will be washable and reusable.

The most accessible method of preventing contraction or transmission of COVID-19 is the face mask. In consideration for the state of Tennessee’s phased re-opening of businesses previously deemed “non-essential,” it is more critical than ever to be sure our citizens are prepared to protect themselves and their families from this pandemic.

The participating elected leaders are donating individually and are requesting funds from both private and public donors to complete this mission. Donations will be accepted via Facebook, CashApp, PayPal, post mail, and GoFundMe to move this project forward. All donation amounts are accepted. “We care about the safety of our community first and foremost. Our goal is to raise more than twenty-five thousand dollars to help protect our constituents, says Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas."

Additionally, local crafters are being sought to sew and package at least 5,000 masks for compensation. These masks will be distributed to the community during a safe, drive-up/walk-up event in mid-May. Seniors and disabled persons who are not able to attend may have their masks delivered with no contact.

For more information on masks:

Call or text: 901-609-4776 Email (preferred): MasksForMemphis@gmail.com

To Donate to this Cause:

CashApp: $OGORMemphis

PayPal: paypal.me/ogormemphis

Post Mail Checks: Our Grass Our Roots, P.O. Box 40104, Memphis TN, 38174

Mid-South Food Bank mobile food pantries for Thursday, April 30

Memphis, Douglass Redevelopment Corp. 3131 Chelsea 38108, 10 a.m.

Memphis, YMCA-Cordova 7950 Club Center Cove 38016, 10 a.m.

McNairy Cty, TN- 877 W. Cherry 38375 in Selmer 10 a.m.

Memphis, New Direction, 6120 Winchester 38115, 11 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 4945 Winchester 38118, 10 a.m.

Obion Cty, TN- Second Baptist 831 Everett 38261 in Union City 10 a.m.

Dyer Cty, TN- 296 James Rice Rd. 38024 in Dyersburg 11 a.m.

Memphis, Hillcrest High School 4184 Graceland Dr. 38116, 10 a.m.

