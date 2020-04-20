Mid-South coronavirus updates: Desoto County reports 238 total cases & 3 deaths; MS reports more than 4500 cases & 169 deaths total

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Mississippi reports 4512 confirmed cases and 169 deaths total

11:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health says as of 6:00 p.m. Sunday, there are 238 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 10 new deaths.

The department says there are 238 confirmed cases in DeSoto County and three deaths, and 1 outbreak at a long-term care facility.

Shelby County reports 1807 COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths

10:00 a.m. - Shelby County currently has 41 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death since the last update.

There are now a total of 1807 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths in the state.

Arkansas reports more than 1800 COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths in state

(KTHV) - As of 8:50 a.m. on Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,853 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state. There are 41 deaths. 738 in Arkansas have recovered.

On Saturday, Gov.Hutchinson announced he has signed an executive order for an Arkansas economic recovery task force. He said the state needs this sort of task force in order to lift some of the restrictions by May 4.

He also announced $10-million will be distributed to 27 hospitals across Arkansas. The grants will range from $250,000 to $500,000. UAMS will receive $500,000 for the support of telemedicine and telehealth.

Almost 55% of the COVID-19 test results in Arkansas prisons have been positive.

Key facts to know:

1,853 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

26,483 total tests

24,630 negative test results

41 reported deaths

738 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk