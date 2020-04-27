Mid-South coronavirus updates: Kroger Delta & Cherokee Health Systems plan second free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

Kroger Delta & Cherokee Health Systems plan second free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Kroger Health, along with Cherokee Health Systems will host a second free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Parkway Village, 4095 American Way. Testing will start Tuesday, April 28 through Thursday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Per CDC guidelines, testing will be provided for people with symptoms, healthcare workers and first responders. Symptoms include fever, cough, tiredness and difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

Those interested should schedule an appointment by clicking here to be screened at the American Way Shopping Center parking lot.

Those with appointments may enter the testing site at the American Way Shopping Center parking lot. Everyone who arrives must be in a vehicle and ensure all windows are up when in the testing area with a photo ID ready. Kroger Health Associates will guide patients through the testing process.

Test results can be expected within three to seven days, and Kroger Health is working to partner with labs that offer even faster turnaround time.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

