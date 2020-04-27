Mid-South coronavirus updates: Kroger Health expands testing in Memphis

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

Kroger Health expands testing in Memphis

(NEWS RELEASE) - Kroger Health, the healthcare arm of The Kroger Co. (with Dillons stores in Memphis), is expanding its COVID-19 testing sites nationwide, including in Memphis.

The Memphis location is at:

Cherokee Health

4095 American Way

Memphis, TN 38118



4/28 - 4/30

10:00am - 4:00pm

Patients remain in their cars throughout the testing process, which is completed in just a few minutes using self-administered test kits.

Testing priority will be given to healthcare workers, first responders and symptomatic groups. Those who wish to be tested must make an appointment online through Kroger Health’s Virtual Assessment Tool at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.



----------------------------------------

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives update on COVID-19 response in the state

--------------------------

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves gives update on COVID-19 response in the state

LIVE: Governor Tate Reeves COVID-19 Response We continue to fight COVID-19 and address our economic crisis. Watch today’s briefing here: Posted by Tate Reeves on Monday, April 27, 2020

-------------------------------------

Tennessee reports nearly 10,000 confirmed cases, 184 deaths in the state

2:00 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health reports 9,918 confirmed cases and 184 deaths in the state.

837 have been hospitalized and 4,720 have recovered. 154,402 have been tested so far in Tennessee.

---------------------------------

Arkansas updates confirmed cases to 3,017 in state

1:30 p.m. - (KTHV) - As of Monday, April 26, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 3,017 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Saturday, the governor announced traditional high school graduation ceremonies are restricted until July 1.

Key facts to know:

3,017 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

40,074 total tests

36,528 negative test results

50 reported deaths

987 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year.

-----------------------------------------------------

Memphis & Shelby County Leaders unveil framework for phased Back to Business plan

For the first time on Monday, Memphis and Shelby County leaders unveiled details for the framework of a gradual, three phase reopening of the local economy.

It’s still not clear when phase one of the reopening would begin, but it would be followed countywide.

The phases could be put into place only when Shelby County is on a 14-day downward trend of cases and with the assurance there are enough available hospital beds and COVID-19 testing.

Phase one would allow for 50% capacity at restaurants with menu tweaks and tables following social distancing guidelines, would return hospitals to conduct elective surgeries, stores would be at 50% capacity, and libraries would be at 25% capacity.

Dr. Alisa Haushalter - the Shelby County Health Director - said an uptick in COVID-19 cases in recent days is in large part to increased community testing at sites, grocery stores, and drug stores.

The health department continues to focus on clusters of cases in certain businesses, assisted living facilities, and homes.

-----------------------------------------

Several local mayors join today’s Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force briefing

12:00 p.m. – Today’s Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force briefing includes the following:

Mayor Jim Strickland, City of Memphis

Mayor Lee Harris, Shelby County

Mayor Mike Wissman, City of Arlington

Mayor Keith McDonald, City of Bartlett

Mayor Stan Joyner, Jr., City of Collierville

Mayor Mike Palazzolo, City of Germantown

Mayor Mike Cunningham, City of Lakeland

Mayor Terry Jones, City of Millington

Dr. Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department

Dr. Manoj Jain, City of Memphis

Dr. Jon McCullers, UTHSC

Dr. Jeff Warren, Memphis City Council District 9 Position 3

April 27 City of Memphis/Shelby County Joint Covid Task Force Update April 27 City of Memphis/Shelby County Joint Covid Task Force Update Posted by City of Memphis on Monday, April 27, 2020

----------------------------------------

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 response in the state

-------------------------------------------

Tennessee Governor says 7,000+ were tested in expanded free testing this weekend

10:45 a.m. - (TN GOV.'S OFFICE NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced more than 7,000 Tennesseans received free COVID-19 tests, regardless of symptoms, during Unified-Command Group’s second weekend of expanded testing efforts at 18 sites across the state.

“We expanded testing availability to any Tennessean who believes they need a test because testing remains one of our most important tools in tracking and mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Lee. “We’re grateful to the thousands of Tennesseans who came out to get tested, and we’re incredibly thankful for the efforts of our Department of Health and National Guard personnel for making these testing sites a reality.”

Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee National Guard personnel tested 4,247 individuals on Saturday at 10 sites across all three grand divisions. Two metropolitan areas, Hamilton and Shelby counties, were added from the previous weekend with the Hamilton site operating Saturday and Sunday.

Eight sites were operational on Sunday with 2,856 individuals tested. On both days lanes at certain sites were opened early to accommodate large lines and some sites offered “walk-up” testing to alleviate potential delays.

“We’re pleased with the number of Tennesseans who came out to get tested, and our capacity could have handled twice as many tests if needed,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “As Tennesseans begin the process of returning to work, we strongly encourage them to take advantage of these opportunities to get a test and help us mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Unified-Command will continue expanded testing throughout the weekend of May 2-3. An updated list of available sites will be posted on the Department of Health’s website. All rural county health departments across the state offer free COVID-19 testing 5 days a week, in addition to drive-through sites.

A joint partnership between the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), Unified-Command was established on March 23 by Gov. Lee and serves as the state’s coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic.

-----------------------

Mississippi reports nearly 6,100 & 229 deaths in state; Desoto County reports 266 cases & 4 deaths

10:05 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 183 new cases and two new deaths in the state. There is now a total of 6,094 cases and 229 deaths.

Desoto County reports 266 confirmed cases and 4 deaths total.

-----------------------------

Shelby County reports more than 2,300 cases & 45 deaths total

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County health Department reports 187 new confirmed cases and no new deaths since the last release of numbers this weekend.

There are now a total of 2,320 cases and 45 deaths in the county.

Shelby County reports 1,015 have recovered.

----------------------------------------

Over 3,000 positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas

(KTHV) - As of Sunday, April 26, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 3,001 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Gov. Hutchinson announced a two-day campaign called the Arkansas Surge Campaign. If you have symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, "Don’t Wait, Get Tested.”

The governor also laid out a timeline of when decisions to open will be made leading up to May 4. This does not mean the decision will be yes, but a decision will be made on these dates:

April 29 on restaurants

April 30 on gyms

May 1 on beauty salons/barber shops

May 4 places of worship/large venues

Key facts to know:

3,001 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

39,469 total tests

36,528 negative test results

50 reported deaths

987 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Cases in Mid-South Arkansas Counties as of Sunday, April 26:

Crittenden County has 171 cases; 5 deaths

Cross County has 16 cases

Lee County has 3 cases; 1 death

Mississippi County has 11 cases

Phillips County has 4 cases; 1 death

Poinsett County has 16 cases

St. Francis County has 80 cases

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Mid-South Food Bank mobile food pantry locations for Monday, April 27

Memphis, Riverside Baptist Church 3560 S. Third St. 38109, 10 a.m.

Fayette County, TN- 300 Mt. Zion Rd. 38017 in Piperton 11 a.m.

Tate County, MS- Second Baptist 716 Forest Circle 38618 in Coldwater 10 a.m.

Memphis, Kroc Center 800 East Parkway 38104, 10 a.m.

Hardeman Cty, TN- 760 McTizic 38008 in Bolivar 10 a.m.

Dyer Cty, TN- 1140 W. Main St. 38059 in Newbern 10 a.m.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Kroger Delta & Cherokee Health Systems plan second free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Kroger Health, along with Cherokee Health Systems will host a second free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Parkway Village, 4095 American Way. Testing will start Tuesday, April 28 through Thursday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Per CDC guidelines, testing will be provided for people with symptoms, healthcare workers and first responders. Symptoms include fever, cough, tiredness and difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

Those interested should schedule an appointment by clicking here to be screened at the American Way Shopping Center parking lot.

Those with appointments may enter the testing site at the American Way Shopping Center parking lot. Everyone who arrives must be in a vehicle and ensure all windows are up when in the testing area with a photo ID ready. Kroger Health Associates will guide patients through the testing process.

Test results can be expected within three to seven days, and Kroger Health is working to partner with labs that offer even faster turnaround time.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk