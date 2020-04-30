Mid-South coronavirus updates: Masks for Mempihs Campaign kicks off Thursday; Mid-South Food Bank mobile food pantries for April 30

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

“Masks for Memphis” Campaign kicks off today

The “Masks for Memphis” fundraising campaign, which will provide free masks for underserved and less fortunate in North Memphis communities kicks off today. Organized by City Councilwomen Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Rhonda Logan and State Representative Antonio, the goal is to raise funds, purchase masks that are being sewn by individuals that live in their respective districts and to distribute the reusable masks to citizens who may have otherwise had a hard time getting one.

The masks will use CDC standards and will be washable and reusable.

The most accessible method of preventing contraction or transmission of COVID-19 is the face mask. In consideration for the state of Tennessee’s phased re-opening of businesses previously deemed “non-essential,” it is more critical than ever to be sure our citizens are prepared to protect themselves and their families from this pandemic.

The participating elected leaders are donating individually and are requesting funds from both private and public donors to complete this mission. Donations will be accepted via Facebook, CashApp, PayPal, post mail, and GoFundMe to move this project forward. All donation amounts are accepted. “We care about the safety of our community first and foremost. Our goal is to raise more than twenty-five thousand dollars to help protect our constituents, says Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas."

Additionally, local crafters are being sought to sew and package at least 5,000 masks for compensation. These masks will be distributed to the community during a safe, drive-up/walk-up event in mid-May. Seniors and disabled persons who are not able to attend may have their masks delivered with no contact.

For more information on masks:

Call or text: 901-609-4776 Email (preferred): MasksForMemphis@gmail.com

To Donate to this Cause:

CashApp: $OGORMemphis

PayPal: paypal.me/ogormemphis

Post Mail Checks: Our Grass Our Roots, P.O. Box 40104, Memphis TN, 38174

Mid-South Food Bank mobile food pantries for Thursday, April 30

Memphis, Douglass Redevelopment Corp. 3131 Chelsea 38108, 10 a.m.

Memphis, YMCA-Cordova 7950 Club Center Cove 38016, 10 a.m.

McNairy Cty, TN- 877 W. Cherry 38375 in Selmer 10 a.m.

Memphis, New Direction, 6120 Winchester 38115, 11 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 4945 Winchester 38118, 10 a.m.

Obion Cty, TN- Second Baptist 831 Everett 38261 in Union City 10 a.m.

Dyer Cty, TN- 296 James Rice Rd. 38024 in Dyersburg 11 a.m.

Memphis, Hillcrest High School 4184 Graceland Dr. 38116, 10 a.m.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk