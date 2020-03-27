Mid-South coronavirus updates: Memphis Mayor closes city sports parks, skate parks, dog parks; Beale Street Music Festival rescheduled

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Beale Street Music Festival rescheduled for Oct. 16-18, 2020

4:30 p.m. - The new dates have been set for the Beale Street Music Festival. Memphis in May organizers say the annual festival at Time Lee Park will now happen October 16th - 18th. And organizers say a majority of the previously announced line-up will be able to perform.

-------------------------------------------

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announces new closures in video update on COVID-19

2:30 p.m. - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland posted this video update Friday afternoon. In the video message, Strickland announced some new closures, including sports parks, skate parks, and dog parks.

“Right now, city parks are open but if we continue to see what we saw yesterday at Tom Lee Park, we will have to close the parks as we did last evening, when we shut down Tom Lee Park,” said Strickland. “With the safety of our parks and patrons and citizens in mind, we are making some operational changes. Due to the social nature of athletic activities and certain park activities, we are closing all city baseball, softball, and soccer fields, and basketball courts. Additionally, we are closing dog parks and skateboard parks effective immediately. I cannot tell you enough how important social distancing is - stay six feet away, continue to wash your hands, and stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19. Please take some personal responsibility and help us.”

----------------------------------

Public visitation at Shelby County Jail, Jail East, and Juvenile Detention suspended

2:30 p.m. - From the Shelby County Sheriff's Office: "To further protect detainees,there will no longer be any public visitation in the Jail, Jail East, or at Juvenile Detention. Attorney visitation will be by video at 201 Poplar and Juvenile Court and non-contact at Jail East. We will update you once public visitation resumes."

----------------------------

Tennessee now has more than 1,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

2:00 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) says there are now 1,203 COVID-19 cases in the state. The state says as of Friday afternoon, 201 are confirmed in Shelby County.

TDH says there have been six deaths in the state, with 103 hospitalizations.

16,901 people have been tested, with 14,888 negative for the virus.

----------------------------

Drive-thru testing at Tiger Lane now open to the public

2:15 p.m. - (UTHSC NEWS RELEASE) - The University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Mid-South Fairgrounds is now open to the public by appointment. Only symptomatic individuals will be tested.

Individuals showing symptoms can make an appointment by texting “covid” to 901.203.5526 or by scanning the QR code on the attached flyer. They will be connected to a computerized screening process to determine if symptoms merit testing. Individuals whose symptoms warrant testing will be given an appointment time for the site, which is open seven days a week, barring any closing due to inclement weather, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The university, working with the Shelby County Health Department and the City of Memphis, opened the drive-thru testing at the Fairgrounds March 20. The site is staffed primarily by UTHSC medical students under the supervision of physician faculty.

The site is now operating at full capacity and can test approximately 150 people a day.

----------------------------

Bartlett extends Civil Emergency Executive Order

1:30 p.m. - Bartlett has extended the Civil Emergency ExEcutive Order for the city until April 3rd. Learn more HERE.

--------------------------

Memphis Health Center says employee tested positive for COVID-19.

12:30 p.m. - (Memphis Health Center News Release) - Memphis Health Center is committed to our employees, patients and surrounding community and their safety and well-being is our number one priority.

We have just learned that one of our employees has tested positive for COVID-19. The testing was done outside of our facility and reported to us by our employee.

Once notified and in line with CDC and OSHA recommendations, we immediately implemented measures as outlined in our COVID-19 Response Protocol. The employee is in isolation at home and looking to make a full recovery.

We appreciate that our team members are serving on the front lines of this pandemic and we are doing everything we can to ensure that they are able to provide care to the communities we serve, in the safest way possible.

--------------------------------------

Desoto County updates on ordinances amid COVID-19

----------------------------------------

Mississippi reports 94 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, two new deaths

10:15 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health says there are 94 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, 14 of those in Desoto County. That makes a total of 63 cases in Desoto County, and 579 in the state.

Eight total deaths have been reported in the state. The two new deaths are in Tippah and Harrison Counties. New counties reporting cases are Jefferson, Kemper, Neshoba and Sharkey.

----------------------------------

Shelby County Health Department reports 223 confirmed cases

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reported Friday morning that there are 223 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county. Earlier, the City of Memphis reported 254 cases this morning.

Local 24 News spoke with the health department, which says the 254 number was given to the City of Memphis in error.

The health department says 2,218 people have been tested in the county.

There are 957 cases in the State of Tennessee as of Friday morning. There have been three deaths in the state, with 76 hospitalized.

So far, there have been 14,909 tests taken in Tennessee. 13,952 have come back as negative for COVID-19.

----------------------------------------

Arkansas now has 351 confirmed COVID-19 cases in state

As of 8:15 a.m. on Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 351 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Dr. Nate Smith confirmed the third death due to COVID-19 in Arkansas. The person who passed away was in their 70s.

Gov. Hutchinson said there will be additional pay to support nurses in rural Arkansas cities. Nurses will receive $1,000 per month and $2,000 per month for nurses that care for COVID-19 patients.

The Arkansas Department of Health is recommending people to self quarantine at home for 14 days if they recently traveled from New York and all international locations.

Key facts to know:

351 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,884 total tests

1,533 negative test results

3 reported deaths

All public schools are closed until April 17

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk