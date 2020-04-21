Mid-South coronavirus updates: Memphis Mayor’s office: Shelter at Home extended for 2 weeks until May 5

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

LIVE UPDATES

Memphis Mayor’s office: Shelter at Home extended for 2 weeks until May 5

4:55 p.m. - The Memphis Mayor's Office tells Local 24 News at shelter at home order for the city has been extended two weeks, until May 5th.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talks about his budget presentation in Tuesday's daily update

A Budget of Resiliency Thank you, Chairwoman Robinson and members of the Council. I hope that you are all safe and healthy because we have much work to do as we navigate our way through these unprecedented times.

Most Tennessee State Parks to reopen Friday for day-use

(WBIR) - Most Tennessee state parks will be open for day-use starting on Friday, April 24, between 7 a.m. and sunset. A full list will be updated here.

Visitors will have access to most trails, boat ramps, marinas, golf courses and other outdoor recreation opportunities.

Playgrounds and other social gathering places will remain closed for now, along with park facilities and overnight accommodations.

Some restrooms will be open, but not all of them. With park facilities closed, you won't be able to be food or drinks, so you will need to bring your own.

"This day-use opening will allow local visitors the chance to enjoy hiking, cycling and other outdoor recreation," according to its website.

Officials have implemented policies designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and will monitor all aspects of the issue to ensure continued safety.

They are urging visitors to do their part and stay apart, maintain proper social distancing and practice personal hygiene.

They also ask that visitors:

Don't visit if you are sick or been around someone with COVID-19

Don't travel long distances. Look for parks that are a short drive from your home

Don't visit crowded areas. Access to some areas may be limited if there are too many people.

Only park in designated areas. If the parking lot is full, there are likely too many people there. Don't park along the shoulders of roads.

Follow all park rules and regulations, found here

Plan ahead and bring everything you will need

Take your trash with you or dispose of it in appropriate containers

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives daily update on COVID-19 response in the state

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves gives daily update on COVID-19 response in the state

LIVE: Governor Tate Reeves COVID-19 Response We are providing an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 and making progress on our unemployment system. Assistance is now available for self-employed, independent contractors, church employees, and more. Posted by Tate Reeves on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Tennessee reports nearly 7400 confirmed cases and 157 deaths

2:00 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health says there are now a total of 7,394 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, and 157 deaths.

108,182 people have been tested in the state.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives daily update on COVID-19 response in the state

(KTHV) - As of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 2,227 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Gov. Hutchinson said Arkansas is doing well on the numbers of people being tested per capita, as compared to other states. He said the testing goal for Arkansas is to expand from just contact tracing testing to surveillance testing.

There are approximately 600 positive COVID-19 cases at Cummins prison.

Key facts to know:

2,227 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

27,204 total tests

25,214 negative test results

43 reported deaths

809 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Increase in confirmed cases at Shelby County assisted living facilities & group homes

10:45 a.m. - New totals of COVID-19 deaths and cases in Shelby County Tuesday showed a significant increase of positive cases at assisted living facilities and group homes, 11 of which have at least three cases.

New data provided by the Shelby County Health Department showed 70 residents have now tested positive for COVID-19, along with 32 staff members and nine deaths.

The King’s Daughters and Sons Home in Bartlett is now reporting one death, in addition to four deaths previously reported at Carriage Court in east Memphis and The Village at Germantown.

Since Monday’s totals, 11 more residents and 20 additional staff members at those facilities were reported as testing positive for COVID-19.

The other facilities impacted with COVID-19 cases are: Christian Care Center of Memphis, Delta Specialty Hospital, Parkway Health and Rehabilitation Center, Heritage at Irene Woods, Hancock Group Home, Grace Healthcare of Cordova, Egypt Central Group Home, and Lakeside Behavioral Health.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office employee with COVID-19 passes away

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says an employee who had tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away.

SCSO says the employee worked with detainees at the main jail.

Mississippi reports more than 4700 cases and 183 deaths total

10:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 204 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 14 new deaths. The total of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 4,716, with 183 deaths.

Desoto County has 239 cases with 3 deaths and 1 outbreak at a long-term care facility.

Shelby County reports 1857 confirmed cases and 39 deaths total

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 50 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1 new death. The county has a total of 1857 confirmed cases and 39 deaths.

19,816 people have been tested in Shelby County.

Arkansas reports nearly 2,000 confirmed cases in state

(KTHV) - As of 6:00 p.m. on Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,971 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Saturday, Gov. Hutchinson announced he has signed an executive order for an Arkansas economic recovery task force. He said the state needs this sort of task force in order to lift some of the restrictions by May 4.

Almost 55 percent of the COVID-19 test results in Arkansas prisons have been positive.

Key facts to know:

1,971 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

26,988 total tests

25,071 negative test results

42 reported deaths

797 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk