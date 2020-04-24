Mid-South coronavirus updates: Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force briefing

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force briefing

12:00 p.m. - The Memphis and Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force is holding a briefing with Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and the Shelby County Health Department.

------------------------------------

Mississippi announces extensions for some whose licenses/permits are expiring

(NEWS RELEASE) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announces expiration date extensions in accordance with Executive Order 1474 issued on April 20, 2020 to cope with and respond to the COVID-19 emergency.

All valid driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, intermediate licenses, firearm permits, security guard permits, and ID cards set to expire between March 14, 2020 and June 30, 2020 shall instead expire on August 3, 2020.

Online services are available for renewal and duplicate driver’s licenses, ID cards and address changes that can be made from any computer, tablet, or mobile phone at www.dps.ms.gov and www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov.

Driver license stations remain closed to the public except for the 9 MHP District Troop Stations across the state until further notice.

The 9 MHP District Troop Stations will only provide the following services:  Sex offender registry transactions  ALL Commercial Driver License (CDL) transactions

The Driver Service Bureau will adhere to social distancing with the 10-person maximum recommendation at any location which will include staff members.

-----------------------------------------

Mississippi reports more than 5,400 confirmed cases and 209 deaths

10:05 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 281 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with eight new deaths.

The total of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 5,434, with 209 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 256 cases with 4 deaths.

-----------------------------------------

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives update on COVID-19 response in the state

10:00 a.m. - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is giving an update on the COVID-19 response in the state. He is breaking down his plan for a gradual reopening of businesses.

(TN GOV.'S OFFICE NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Gov. Bill Lee issued the first steps from the “Tennessee Pledge,” the state’s rollout of guidance and best practices for Tennessee businesses in 89 of the state’s 95 counties to keep employees and customers safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first industries to receive guidance through the plan include the restaurant and retail industries.

“Tennesseans pulled together to flatten the curve, and it is time for people to begin to get back to work and back to their businesses,” Lee said. “We are pursuing a careful, measured approach to reopening our economy that does not depend on heavy-handed mandates but instead provides practical tools for businesses of all sizes.”

Lee underscored the Tennessee Pledge plan for safe economic recovery is supported by data showing Tennessee’s curve of novel coronavirus infections hitting a plateau. Lee also pointed to the unsettling economic reality COVID-19 has created in our state.

Tennessee has seen the average daily growth rate remain stable for 14 days, in addition to a steady downward trajectory in positive tests as a percentage of total tests since April 1. The state has also had a massive ramp up in testing, included open testing available to all Tennesseans across 33 sites over last weekend, 18 this weekend, and more the next.

On the economic front, 15 percent of Tennessee’s workforce filed unemployment claims as of this week – more than 400,000 people. State officials predict a $5 billion loss in the state’s gross domestic product during 2020.

Lee said today’s announcement is the first step in a phased reopening of the state’s economy, which entails rebooting industries as they are safe to pursue in 89 of the state’s 95 counties. The state is working with Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, and Sullivan on plans to reopen businesses in those counties. Lee added that many Tennesseans are facing not just potential sickness but crippling financial hardship, particularly in the service industries.

Lee announced Tennessee restaurants are able to reopen Monday at 50 percent occupancy. Additionally, Tennessee retailers are able to reopen on Wednesday at 50 percent occupancy. The state recommends that employees in both industries wear cloth face coverings and that business owners follow federal guidelines for hygiene and workplace sanitation standards related to the pandemic. The full guidance offered by the state for both sectors can be found here.

“Like the rest of the country, Tennessee has taken an unprecedented economic hit with families and small businesses feeling the most pain,” Lee said. “We must stay vigilant as a state, continue to practice social distancing, and engage in best practices at our businesses so that we can stay open.”

Lee’s administration assembled the Tennessee Economic Recovery Group, pulling together the state’s departments of tourism, economic development, and revenue, members of the Tennessee General Assembly, and business leaders to safely reboot Tennessee’s economy. The group is chaired by Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell.

Ezell said the state’s guidelines for restaurants and retail stores were developed in cooperation with business leaders in both sectors, mayors from across the state, and members of the legislature and health experts, as well as Unified Command which includes the Tennessee Department of Health. He added the reopening of future sectors would be accomplished with similar input from industry leaders and elected officials.

“We need Tennessee businesses, workers, and consumers to step up and pledge to follow these guidelines,” Ezell said. “It is critically important that we maintain our commitment to social distancing and adhere to these new guidelines so that we can continue to reopen our economy.”

----------------------------------------

Shelby County reports 1,981 confirmed cases and 43 deaths

9:30 a.m. - The Shelby County Department of Health reports 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 new deaths.

There are now a total of 1,981 cases and 43 deaths in the county.

20,761 people have been tested in the county.

------------------------------------------

Arkansas reports more than 2,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths

(KTHV) - As of Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 2,606 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Gov. Hutchinson announced a two-day campaign called the Arkansas Surge Campaign. If you have symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, "Don’t Wait, Get Tested.”

The governor also laid out a timeline of when decisions to open will be made leading up to May 4. This does not mean the decision will be yes, but a decision will be made on these dates:

April 29 on restaurants

April 30 on gyms

May 1 on beauty salons/barber shops

May 4 places of worship/large venues

Key facts to know:

2,606 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

35,443 total tests

32,837 negative test results

45 reported deaths

929 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

---------------------------------------------

Walgreens opens a free drive-thru testing center Friday in Memphis

Walgreens will open a COVID-19 testing site in Memphis beginning Friday, April 24. Testing will be done outside the store, where pharmacists will oversee patients’ self-administration of the COVID-19 test, using Abbott’s new ID NOW COVID-19 test.

Location: 3502 Summer Ave.

Testing at this location is available by appointment only, and only to individuals who meet eligibility criteria established by the CDC. In order to receive a test, you must first complete an online health assessment to determine eligibility available by clicking here.



Testing will be FREE to eligible individuals. Those who are eligible and make an appointment, are asked to remain in their vehicles.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

