Mid-South coronavirus updates: New COVID-19 testing site in Memphis

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

New COVID-19 testing site in Memphis

12:30 p.m. - (NEWS RELEASE) - The New Drive Thru Test Site will open in an area that is being underserved for COVID-19 Testing. The new site will operate at the Case Management, Inc. Your Community Health & Wellness Primary Care Clinic which is located at 1087 Alice Ave in the 38106 zip code area.

The 38106 zip code area has very low numbers of individuals that have been tested. Case Management, Inc. is already providing COVID-19 Testing at their 3171 Directors Row location and will begin offering testing at this site starting Friday, May 1, 2020 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm. Testing will also be available at this site on Saturday at the same time. This community is a very stable African American neighborhood that encompasses the Pine Hill and Longview Heights neighborhoods and will include the surrounding communities as well.

Florence Hervery, CEO of Case Management, Inc. shared that there are a large number of seniors that live in this area, many of which have underlying health conditions. We hope that offering a test site in this community will increase the number of individuals that will be tested. We look forward to sharing CDC and Shelby County Health Department guidelines to help keep them safe. In addition to COVID-19 testing, individuals in the 38106 community will be served with a Mobile Pantry hosted by the organization and other community partners. The Mobile Pantry is only available this Saturday, 5/2/20 starting at 9:00 a.m. and is intended to serve those that are being tested and reside in the 38106 zip code.

You must have an appointment to be tested. Please call the Case Management, Inc. COVID-19 Test Hot Line at (901) 821-5880 to receive an appointment for the test as well as information regarding eligibility for the 38106 Mobile Pantry.

Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force briefing

April 28 City of Memphis/Shelby County Joint Covid Task Force Update April 28 City of Memphis/Shelby County Joint Covid Task Force Update Posted by City of Memphis on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Mississippi reports 248 new cases, 10 new deaths in state; Desoto County has 6 new cases

11:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 248 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths in the state. There are now a total of 6,342 cases and 239 deaths.

Desoto County reports 272 cases and 4 deaths total.

Shelby County reports 2,358 confirmed cases and 46 deaths total

9:30 a.m. - The Shelby County Department of Health reports 38 new cases and one new death in the county. There are now a total of 2,358 cases and 46 deaths.

25,748 people have been tested so far in the county.

Over 1,000 COVID-19 recoveries in Arkansas

(KTHV) - As of Monday, April 27, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 3,069 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Saturday, the governor announced traditional high school graduation ceremonies are restricted until July 1.

Key facts to know:

3,069 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

40,629 total tests

37,560 negative test results

51 reported deaths

1,053 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Mid-South Food Bank mobile food pantry locations for Tuesday, April 28

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida, 7981 Summer 38133, 10 a.m.

Memphis, New Bellevue Ministries, 672 Trezevant 38112, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Temple of Deliverance COGIC, 369 G.E. Patterson 38126, 10 a.m.

Lauderdale Cty TN- 145 South Main St. 38063 in Ripley, 5 p.m.

Lake Cty, TN- 552 Bishop Ridgely 38080 in Ridgely, 10 a.m.

Hardeman Cty, TN- 230 E. Main St. 38075 in Whiteville 10 a.m.

Memphis, Mt. Zion Church 933 Peeples 38109, 9:30 a.m.

Memphis, Kirby Middle School (kid friendly) 6670 Raines 38115, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Wooddale Middle School (kid friendly) 3467 Castleman 38118, 10 a.m.

Kroger & Cherokee Health's free drive-thru testing location for April 28 - 30

(NEWS RELEASE) - Kroger Health, the healthcare arm of The Kroger Co. (with Dillons stores in Memphis), is expanding its COVID-19 testing sites nationwide, including in Memphis.

The Memphis location is at:

Cherokee Health

4095 American Way

Memphis, TN 38118



4/28 - 4/30

10:00am - 4:00pm

Patients remain in their cars throughout the testing process, which is completed in just a few minutes using self-administered test kits.

Testing priority will be given to healthcare workers, first responders and symptomatic groups. Those who wish to be tested must make an appointment online through Kroger Health’s Virtual Assessment Tool at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

