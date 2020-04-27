Mid-South coronavirus updates: Over 3,000 positive cases in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.
At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.
We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information
LIVE UPDATES
Over 3,000 positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas
(KTHV) - As of Sunday, April 26, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 3,001 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Gov. Hutchinson announced a two-day campaign called the Arkansas Surge Campaign. If you have symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, "Don’t Wait, Get Tested.”
The governor also laid out a timeline of when decisions to open will be made leading up to May 4. This does not mean the decision will be yes, but a decision will be made on these dates:
- April 29 on restaurants
- April 30 on gyms
- May 1 on beauty salons/barber shops
- May 4 places of worship/large venues
Key facts to know:
- 3,001 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 39,469 total tests
- 36,528 negative test results
- 50 reported deaths
- 987 recoveries
- All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year
Cases in Mid-South Arkansas Counties as of Sunday, April 26:
- Crittenden County has 171 cases; 5 deaths
- Cross County has 16 cases
- Lee County has 3 cases; 1 death
- Mississippi County has 11 cases
- Phillips County has 4 cases; 1 death
- Poinsett County has 16 cases
- St. Francis County has 80 cases
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Mid-South Food Bank mobile food pantry locations for Monday, April 27
- Memphis, Riverside Baptist Church 3560 S. Third St. 38109, 10 a.m.
- Fayette County, TN- 300 Mt. Zion Rd. 38017 in Piperton 11 a.m.
- Tate County, MS- Second Baptist 716 Forest Circle 38618 in Coldwater 10 a.m.
- Memphis, Kroc Center 800 East Parkway 38104, 10 a.m.
- Hardeman Cty, TN- 760 McTizic 38008 in Bolivar 10 a.m.
- Dyer Cty, TN- 1140 W. Main St. 38059 in Newbern 10 a.m.
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Kroger Delta & Cherokee Health Systems plan second free drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Kroger Health, along with Cherokee Health Systems will host a second free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Parkway Village, 4095 American Way. Testing will start Tuesday, April 28 through Thursday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Per CDC guidelines, testing will be provided for people with symptoms, healthcare workers and first responders. Symptoms include fever, cough, tiredness and difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.
Those interested should schedule an appointment by clicking here to be screened at the American Way Shopping Center parking lot.
Those with appointments may enter the testing site at the American Way Shopping Center parking lot. Everyone who arrives must be in a vehicle and ensure all windows are up when in the testing area with a photo ID ready. Kroger Health Associates will guide patients through the testing process.
Test results can be expected within three to seven days, and Kroger Health is working to partner with labs that offer even faster turnaround time.
RELATED: Mid-South coronavirus live update: Shelby County health department reports more than 90 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death
RELATED: Baptist Hospital takes ambitious steps by screening and testing all workers and patients for coronavirus
-----------------------------------------
Coronavirus in Context:
The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.
But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.
The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.