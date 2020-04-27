Mid-South coronavirus updates: Over 3,000 positive cases in Arkansas

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

Over 3,000 positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas

(KTHV) - As of Sunday, April 26, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 3,001 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Gov. Hutchinson announced a two-day campaign called the Arkansas Surge Campaign. If you have symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, "Don’t Wait, Get Tested.”

The governor also laid out a timeline of when decisions to open will be made leading up to May 4. This does not mean the decision will be yes, but a decision will be made on these dates:

April 29 on restaurants

April 30 on gyms

May 1 on beauty salons/barber shops

May 4 places of worship/large venues

Key facts to know:

3,001 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

39,469 total tests

36,528 negative test results

50 reported deaths

987 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Cases in Mid-South Arkansas Counties as of Sunday, April 26:

Crittenden County has 171 cases; 5 deaths

Cross County has 16 cases

Lee County has 3 cases; 1 death

Mississippi County has 11 cases

Phillips County has 4 cases; 1 death

Poinsett County has 16 cases

St. Francis County has 80 cases

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Mid-South Food Bank mobile food pantry locations for Monday, April 27

Memphis, Riverside Baptist Church 3560 S. Third St. 38109, 10 a.m.

Fayette County, TN- 300 Mt. Zion Rd. 38017 in Piperton 11 a.m.

Tate County, MS- Second Baptist 716 Forest Circle 38618 in Coldwater 10 a.m.

Memphis, Kroc Center 800 East Parkway 38104, 10 a.m.

Hardeman Cty, TN- 760 McTizic 38008 in Bolivar 10 a.m.

Dyer Cty, TN- 1140 W. Main St. 38059 in Newbern 10 a.m.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Kroger Delta & Cherokee Health Systems plan second free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Kroger Health, along with Cherokee Health Systems will host a second free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Parkway Village, 4095 American Way. Testing will start Tuesday, April 28 through Thursday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Per CDC guidelines, testing will be provided for people with symptoms, healthcare workers and first responders. Symptoms include fever, cough, tiredness and difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

Those interested should schedule an appointment by clicking here to be screened at the American Way Shopping Center parking lot.

Those with appointments may enter the testing site at the American Way Shopping Center parking lot. Everyone who arrives must be in a vehicle and ensure all windows are up when in the testing area with a photo ID ready. Kroger Health Associates will guide patients through the testing process.

Test results can be expected within three to seven days, and Kroger Health is working to partner with labs that offer even faster turnaround time.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk