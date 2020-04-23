Mid-South coronavirus updates: Shelby County cases hit more than 1900 total; another death in Desoto County, now at 252 total cases & 4 deaths

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

Another death in Desoto County - now at 252 total cases & 4 deaths

10:05 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 259 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 8 new deaths.

The total of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 5,153, with 201 deaths.

Desoto County has 1 new death, and now stands at 252 total confirmed cases with 4 deaths, and 2 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

Shelby County cases hit more than 1900 total

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Department of Health reports 37 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, and no new deaths.

There are now 1931 total cases and 41 deaths in the state.

A total of 20,761 people have been tested.

Arkansas cases jump to almost 2,400

(KTHV) - As of Wednesday night, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 2,392 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state, along with two added deaths, bringing the total deaths to 44.

On Tuesday, Gov. Hutchinson said the numbers of positive cases increased by 304 within the last 24 hours. Out of the 304 new positive cases, 262 cases are out of Cummins Prison.

Key facts to know:

2,392 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

31,442 total tests

29,050 negative test results

44 reported deaths

893 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Mid-South counties in Arkansas:

Crittenden County has 147 cases; 5 deaths

Cross County has 9 cases

Mississippi County has 9 cases

Phillips County has 4 cases; 1 death

Poinsettt County has 13 cases

St. Francis County has 66 cases

Mid-South Food Bank mobile food pantry locations for Thursday, April 23

Haywood, TN- First Baptist, 311 E. Jefferson 38017, in Brownsville 10 a.m.

Memphis, Divine Life 5270 Riverdale Rd. 38141, 10 a.m.

Memphis, YMCA-Cordova 7950 Club Center Cove 38016, 10 a.m.

Memphis, MAM-Grizzlies Center 2107 Ball Rd. 38114, 10 a.m.

Shelby Cty, TN- Inglesia Nueva Vida 7981 Summer Ave. 38133, in Bartlett 10 a.m.

Tunica Cty, MS- 3873 US Hwy 61 38676, at the Arena, 1 p.m.

Tipton Cty, TN- 632 St. Luke 38019 in Covington 10 a.m.

Memphis, New Direction Church 6120 Winchester 38115, 11 a.m.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk