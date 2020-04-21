Mid-South coronavirus updates: Shelby County Sheriff's Office employee with COVID-19 passes away

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Shelby County Sheriff's Office employee with COVID-19 passes away

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says an employee who had tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away.

SCSO says the employee worked with detainees at the main jail.

Arkansas reports nearly 2,000 confirmed cases in state

(KTHV) - As of 6:00 p.m. on Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,971 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Saturday, Gov. Hutchinson announced he has signed an executive order for an Arkansas economic recovery task force. He said the state needs this sort of task force in order to lift some of the restrictions by May 4.

Almost 55 percent of the COVID-19 test results in Arkansas prisons have been positive.

Key facts to know:

1,971 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

26,988 total tests

25,071 negative test results

42 reported deaths

797 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

