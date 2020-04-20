Mid-South coronavirus updates: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee daily COVID-19 briefing - Lee says TN will begin phased reopening next week

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee daily COVID-19 briefing - Lee says TN will begin phased reopening next week

(TN GOV'S OFFICE NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Governor Bill Lee announced the order for Tennesseans to remain at home will expire April 30, with the vast majority of businesses in 89 counties allowed to re-open on May 1.

“Our Economic Recovery Group is working with industry leaders around the clock so that some businesses can open as soon as Monday, April 27,” said Gov. Lee. “These businesses will open according to specific guidance that we will provide in accordance with state and national experts in both medicine and business.”

The Lee Administration will work with Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties and their health departments as they plan their own re-open strategies.

“While I am not extending the safer at home order past the end of April, we are working directly with our major metropolitan areas to ensure they are in a position to reopen as soon and safely as possible,” said Lee. “Social distancing works, and as we open up our economy it will be more important than ever that we keep social distancing as lives and livelihoods depend on it.”

The Economic Recovery Group (ERG), composed of 30 leaders from the public and private sector is crafting guidance to assist businesses in a safe reopening. The industry representatives participating in the ERG collectively represent over 140,000 Tennessee businesses that employ over 2.5M Tennesseans. More information about ERG is available here.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves daily COVID-19 briefing

LIVE: Governor Tate Reeves COVID-19 Response We are providing an update on Mississippi’s response to all of our ongoing emergencies: COVID-19, deadly storms, and historic unemployment increases. Posted by Tate Reeves on Monday, April 20, 2020

Tennessee reports more than 7200 confirmed cases, 152 total deaths

2:00 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health reports there are now 7,238 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 152 deaths, 730 hospitalizations, and 3,575 recovered in the state.

A total of 100,689 people have been tested in the state.

Free drive-thru testing to be offered this week in Frayser

1:45 p.m. - (NEWS RELEASE) - Kroger Health is teaming up with Cherokee Health Systems and Memphis Business Academy, 3306 Overton Crossing, to host free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Frayser starting Wednesday, April 22 through Friday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Per CDC guidelines, testing will be provided for people with symptoms, healthcare workers and first responders. Symptoms include fever, cough, tiredness and difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

Those interested must schedule an appointment through www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting to be screened at the Memphis Business Academy parking lot.

“Kroger Delta is proud to partner with Cherokee Health Systems and Memphis Business Academy in this important effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Randall Melton, Vice President, Merchandising, Kroger Delta Division. “By providing free testing to our Memphis area neighbors, we believe we are aligning with our Kroger Health vision to help people live healthier lives.”

“Cherokee Health Systems is so very pleased to partner with Kroger to bring testing for the coronavirus (COVID-19) to the Frayser community,” said Dr. Dennis Freeman, Chief Executive Officer, Cherokee Health Systems. “Our friends from Kroger have established smoothly operating testing sites in numerous communities and we are fortunate to have them come to Frayser. Cherokee will support Kroger in any way possible during the days of the testing and will remain available to provide ongoing medical care to the residents of Frayser.”

Again, before attending the testing site, patients must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. Scheduling an appointment is required to receive a test.

Those with appointments may enter the testing site at the Memphis Business Academy Parking Lot, Overton Crossing entrance. Everyone who arrives must be in a vehicle and ensure all windows are up when in the testing area with a photo ID ready. Kroger Health Associates will guide patients through the testing process.

“Schools are the anchors of the community, and are now closed,” said Reverend Anthony Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Memphis Business Academy. “That does not mean the work stops. Although Memphis Business Academy is ‘closed’, we are proud to ‘open our doors’ and partner with Kroger and Cherokee Health Systems to provide much needed services to Frayser families.”

Test results can be expected within three to seven days, and Kroger Health is working to partner with labs that offer even faster turnaround time.

The Village at Germantown reports 4th death of resident from COVID-19

1:30 p.m. - (NEWS RELEASE) - Administrators of The Village at Germantown today reported the death of a fourth resident, who tested positive for COVID-19, to state and local public health officials.

Two other residents of the retirement community’s Skilled Nursing unit remain hospitalized though reportedly asymptomatic for COVID-19. All six residents who tested positive for COVID-19 had been in and out of hospitals or other healthcare facilities in recent weeks and have serious underlying health conditions.

“We are saddened by these deaths and mourn the loss of our friends and neighbors,” said Michael K. Craft, chief executive officer of The Village. “And we are determined to do all we can do to protect the health and safety of our residents and our associates.”

There are no positive tests among residents or employees of The Village’s Long-Term Care, Memory Care, Assisted-Living or Independent Living areas.

Just today, however, test results came back positive for COVID-19 for a short-term rehabilitation resident, who also had been in and out of the hospital. The patient returned to the hospital this weekend before the patient’s COVID-19 status was known.

“We do not believe the patient had contact with others who tested positive while here,” said Craft, who noted that The Village had already taken steps to offer testing to all front-line employees who work in the healthcare units as a pro-active, precautionary measure.

State and local health department officials have acknowledged previously that the staff at The Village has prepared well and responded appropriately to prevent the spread of the coronavirus within the community.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson daily COVID-19 briefing

Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force briefing

12:00 p.m. - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and the Shelby County Health Department are providing an update on local COVID-19 cases at the Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force briefing.

April 20 City of Memphis/Shelby County Joint Covid Task Force Update April 20 City of Memphis/Shelby County Joint Covid Task Force Update Posted by City of Memphis on Monday, April 20, 2020

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves extends Shelter in Place order until April 27, 2020

Listen to Super Bowl Champion and MVP Eli Manning—we all need to do our part. I know we're all ready to get back to our normal lives, but I have to ask you for one more week of sheltering in place. Listen to Super Bowl Champion and MVP Eli Manning—we all need to do our part. #StayHome #StayHealthyMS Posted by Tate Reeves on Monday, April 20, 2020

Mississippi reports 4512 confirmed cases and 169 deaths total

11:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health says as of 6:00 p.m. Sunday, there are 238 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 10 new deaths.

The totals now stand at 4512 confirmed cases and 169 deaths in the state.

The department says there are 238 confirmed cases in DeSoto County and three deaths, and 1 outbreak at a long-term care facility.

Shelby County reports 1807 COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths

10:00 a.m. - Shelby County currently has 41 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death since the last update.

There are now a total of 1807 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths in the state.

Arkansas reports more than 1800 COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths in state

(KTHV) - As of 8:50 a.m. on Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,853 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state. There are 41 deaths. 738 in Arkansas have recovered.

On Saturday, Gov.Hutchinson announced he has signed an executive order for an Arkansas economic recovery task force. He said the state needs this sort of task force in order to lift some of the restrictions by May 4.

He also announced $10-million will be distributed to 27 hospitals across Arkansas. The grants will range from $250,000 to $500,000. UAMS will receive $500,000 for the support of telemedicine and telehealth.

Almost 55% of the COVID-19 test results in Arkansas prisons have been positive.

Key facts to know:

1,853 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

26,483 total tests

24,630 negative test results

41 reported deaths

738 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

