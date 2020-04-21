Mid-South coronavirus updates: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives daily update on COVID-19 response in the state

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.



LIVE UPDATES

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives daily update on COVID-19 response in the state

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves gives daily update on COVID-19 response in the state

LIVE: Governor Tate Reeves COVID-19 Response We are providing an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 and making progress on our unemployment system. Assistance is now available for self-employed, independent contractors, church employees, and more. Posted by Tate Reeves on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Tennessee reports nearly 7400 confirmed cases and 157 deaths

2:00 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health says there are now a total of 7,394 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, and 157 deaths.

108,182 people have been tested in the state.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives daily update on COVID-19 response in the state

Increase in confirmed cases at Shelby County assisted living facilities & group homes

10:45 a.m. - New totals of COVID-19 deaths and cases in Shelby County Tuesday showed a significant increase of positive cases at assisted living facilities and group homes, 11 of which have at least three cases.

New data provided by the Shelby County Health Department showed 70 residents have now tested positive for COVID-19, along with 32 staff members and nine deaths.

The King’s Daughters and Sons Home in Bartlett is now reporting one death, in addition to four deaths previously reported at Carriage Court in east Memphis and The Village at Germantown.

Since Monday’s totals, 11 more residents and 20 additional staff members at those facilities were reported as testing positive for COVID-19.

The other facilities impacted with COVID-19 cases are: Christian Care Center of Memphis, Delta Specialty Hospital, Parkway Health and Rehabilitation Center, Heritage at Irene Woods, Hancock Group Home, Grace Healthcare of Cordova, Egypt Central Group Home, and Lakeside Behavioral Health.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office employee with COVID-19 passes away

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says an employee who had tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away.

SCSO says the employee worked with detainees at the main jail.

Mississippi reports more than 4700 cases and 183 deaths total

10:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 204 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 14 new deaths. The total of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 4,716, with 183 deaths.

Desoto County has 239 cases with 3 deaths and 1 outbreak at a long-term care facility.

Shelby County reports 1857 confirmed cases and 39 deaths total

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 50 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1 new death. The county has a total of 1857 confirmed cases and 39 deaths.

19,816 people have been tested in Shelby County.

Arkansas reports nearly 2,000 confirmed cases in state

(KTHV) - As of 6:00 p.m. on Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,971 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Saturday, Gov. Hutchinson announced he has signed an executive order for an Arkansas economic recovery task force. He said the state needs this sort of task force in order to lift some of the restrictions by May 4.

Almost 55 percent of the COVID-19 test results in Arkansas prisons have been positive.

Key facts to know:

1,971 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

26,988 total tests

25,071 negative test results

42 reported deaths

797 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

