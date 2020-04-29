Mid-South coronavirus updates: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives update on COVID-19 response as state reports 10,366 total cases including 195 deaths

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives update on COVID-19 response as state reports 10,366 total cases including 195 deaths

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 10,366 cases including 195 deaths, 1,013 hospitalizations and 5,140 recovered. 168,549 have been tested.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves gives update on COVID-19 response in the state

LIVE: Governor Tate Reeves COVID-19 Response Today, in addition to our typical update on COVID-19, our state’s senators are joining us to discuss the federal response. Posted by Tate Reeves on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 response in the state

(KTHV) - As of Wednesday, April 29, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 3,192 positive cases.

In Tuesday's press conference, Gov. Hutchinson announced on Friday, May 1, camping for in-state resident RVs will open. On May 15, Arkansas is expected to open restaurants, marinas, and more at state parks.

Gov. Hutchinson will be announcing a decision on restaurants in the state during Wednesday's press conference.

Key facts to know:

3,192 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

45,394 total tests

42,257 negative test results

59 reported deaths

1,249 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force briefing

12:00 p.m. - Many new headlines emerged Wednesday during the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force daily briefing.

Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said out of 266 detainees and employees tested in recent days at the jail facility at 201 Poplar in downtown Memphis, 155 detainees tested positive for COVID-19 and 37 workers tested positive. The heath director said many who tested positive were asymptomatic and said the positivity rate was surprising, even in closer contact quarters such as the jail at 201 Poplar.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said the inmates who tested positive were moved to another floor to contain the spread. And Dr. Haushalter said they'll expand testing at 201 Poplar in the weeks ahead.

As she did Tuesday, Dr. Haushalter said it's too early to name a date on when phase one of the gradual 'Back to Business' reopening in Memphis and Shelby County can begin.

She did say at the briefing that if the new case trend continues, Shelby County will be close to opening and is much closer to opening than we were a month ago. Dr. Haushalter advised businesses allowed to reopen in phase one (such as restaurants and stores at half capacity) should be prepared with inventory.

Mayor Lee Harris also said mayors across Shelby County are unified in the Back to Business plan and has not heard any indication from suburban mayors that would deviate from that consensus of reopening at the same pace countywide.

Mayor Harris also announced Shelby County received nearly $50 million dollars in federal money to assist the local COVID-19 response. Mayor Harris expects some of that money will cover expanded staffing for the Shelby County Health Department as it monitors the situation in the months ahead. The federal money cannot be used to cover any county budget shortfalls.

April 29 City of Memphis/Shelby County Joint Covid Task Force Update April 29 City of Memphis/Shelby County Joint Covid Task Force Update Posted by City of Memphis on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Tennessee to offer drive-thru testing events statewide this weekend

The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 16 drive-through events across the state this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members.

Mississippi reports 227 new cases and 11 new deaths, Desoto County reports 5 new cases

11:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 227 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 11 new deaths. The total of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 6,569, with 250 deaths.

DeSoto County reports 5 new cases for a total of 277, with 4 deaths, and 2 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

MATA announces 4th employee tests positive for COVID-19

10:45 a.m. - The Memphis Area Transit Authority says a 4th employee, a bus operator, has tested positive for COVID-19. MATA says the employee was last at work April 20th, and they learned of the positive result Monday.

Shelby County reports 45 new confirmed cases, no new deaths (2,403 cases & 46 deaths total)

9:40 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 45 new confirmed cases and no new deaths. There have now been 2,403 cases and 46 deaths in the county.

The department says 1152 of the cases are active, and 1205 have recovered.

26,481 have been tested in the county.

MLGW suspends all disconnects and late fees until further notice

Coronavirus death total rises to 57 in Arkansas

(KTHV) - Tuesday night, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed a total of 3,127 positive cases. The total number of deaths jumped from 52 to 57 since the governor's afternoon press conference.

Tuesday, Gov. Hutchinson announced, on Friday, May 1, camping for in-state resident RVs will open. On May 15, Arkansas is expected to open restaurants, marinas, and more at state parks.

Today, Gov. Hutchinson is expected to announce a decision on restaurants in the state.

Key facts to know:

3,127 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

43,321 total tests

40,194 negative test results

57 reported deaths

1,216 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Crittenden County has 177 cases; 5 deaths

Cross County has 16 cases

Mississippi County has 14 cases

Phillips County has 5 cases; 1 death

Poinsett County has 18 cases; 1 death

St. Francis County has 82 cases

Tennessee extends suspension of in-court appearances through May 30

People who have received tickets and notices to appear in court during the month of May should not appear in court on the designated date.

Anyone with tickets, scheduled for City Court in May, should contact the City Court Clerk's Office; 901-636-3400, 901-636-3450 or 901-636-3499.

If you have received a ticket or court notice for June or July, you should contact the City Court Clerk's Office after May 15 to attempt to avoid a court apearance.

Mid-South Food Bank mobile food pantries for Wednesday, April 29

Memphis, Idlewild Pres. Church 1750 Union 38104, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Eastside Community Church 1503 Colonial 38117, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Cane Creek 1785 Elvis Presley Blvd. 38116, 10 a.m.

Crockett Cty, TN- 1550 Hwy 88 in Alamo 38001, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Annointed Temple of Praise 3939 Riverdale 38115, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Divine Life 5270 Riverdale 38141, 10 a.m.

Memphis, MAM-Leawood 3638 Macon 38122, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida 1348 National 38122, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Northaven Elem. (kid friendly) 5157 N. Circle Rd. 38127, 10 a.m.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk