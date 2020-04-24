Mid-South coronavirus updates: Walgreens opens a free drive-thru testing center Friday

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus



Walgreens opens a free drive-thru testing center Friday in Memphis

Walgreens will open a COVID-19 testing site in Memphis beginning Friday, April 24. Testing will be done outside the store, where pharmacists will oversee patients’ self-administration of the COVID-19 test, using Abbott’s new ID NOW COVID-19 test.

Location: 3502 Summer Ave.

Testing at this location is available by appointment only, and only to individuals who meet eligibility criteria established by the CDC. In order to receive a test, you must first complete an online health assessment to determine eligibility available by clicking here.



Testing will be FREE to eligible individuals. Those who are eligible and make an appointment, are asked to remain in their vehicles.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk