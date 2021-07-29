'It's not a hoax, it's real' | Mid-South COVID-19 survivors, spouses of those who died urge those on the fence about vaccine to get the shot

The new urgency comes due to a recent uptick of area COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as large segments of the area population remain unprotected.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "I couldn't breathe, I really felt like I was dying," Dale McNair said.

McNair feared for his life this past spring in St. Francis Hospital's ICU, where his wife of less than two years, Secelia, could only see him from a hallway.

"I tried my best to be strong while I was standing there, but as soon as I turned and walked away the tears were flowing," Secelia McNair said.

Dale came down with COVID-19 - unvaccinated and unprotected - ten days after Secelia had her second dose.

"I was about there (to decide to get vaccinated) but then it was too late," Dale said.

Dale's case was so serious he spent 72 days in hospital - until July 8th - and still needs portable oxygen to assist with breathing.

"It's literally hell that you have to try to go through, and no one should have to go through that. And all it takes is a simple shot," Dale said.

"It's not a hoax, it's real," Secelia added. "It's real and we got to live that."

While Secelia and Dale can still hold hands, share memories, and plan for the future, Reginald Johnson cannot.

"The night time is the worst time being away from her," Johnson said.

On April 30th, his wife Shirley died from COVID complications, less than a month after their 35th wedding anniversary.

Reginald was vaccinated; Shirley was not.

"She said she was going to wait to see how it affected me, and she didn't get the chance to get vaccinated," Johnson said.

Shirley tested positive April 22nd, her breathing worsened, and she went to the hospital April 25th but did not survive.

"When I walked out that room, I didn't know that I wouldn't see her again," Johnson said.

He's now using his grief and personal story as motivation and urgency to get those still on the fence to roll up their sleeves.

"Get the shot. Be safe rather than be sorry. Because take it from me, I live with it everyday, l live with it everyday," Johnson said.