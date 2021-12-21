Why Mid-South doctors are both concerned and reassured about Omicron variant

To date, those in other parts U.S. infected with Omicron but vaccinated reported milder symptoms, similar to a cold. That could prevent another COVID hospital surge.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At ABC24 Memphis, we are about facts not fear, as the COVID Omicron variant is now the most dominant of new cases in the United States and spreading in the Mid-South.

Tuesday afternoon - as President Joe Biden announced the purchase of 500 million new rapid tests and other measures - local doctors also updated what's troubling, and also reassuring them, about the pandemic's latest challenge.

"The spread is considerably more rapid than what we saw in the other strains," Baptist Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Michael Threlkeld said.

Dr. Threlkeld and other Memphis area infectious disease experts are hopeful overall Omicron cases will be less severe and not impact regional hospitals compared to the Delta surge in early September, which set record highs of COVID patients during the pandemic.

To date, those fully vaccinated who were infected with Omicron - known as breakthrough cases - primarily reported less severe symptoms, on par with a common cold.

"We are seeing this relatively milder presentation with this variant, in part because so many people are partially immune, either from vaccination or previous infection," Dr. Threlkeld added.

Still, Omicron's emergence nationally could be a reason Christ Community Health Services locally reported a nearly four-fold surge of those getting tested in recent days at a site near Lamar Avenue and I-240 in Memphis.

While, the full impact of Omicron isn't known yet at area hospitals, Tuesday, those in the Baptist and Methodist systems reported significant upticks of new COVID patients in recent days.

"The trends over the past 24 hours - we are not happy, it's going in the wrong direction. So I just want to remind everyone, use proper hand hygiene, wear a mask, get boosters, get the vaccine and the booster if you are eligible," Methodist Olive Branch Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shailesh Patel said.

Dr. Threlkeld said while Omicron could lead to a spike in milder cases in the coming weeks, he's hopeful it won't again overwhelm hospitals, as it did during the Delta surge in early September.

"People that have had their full series of vaccines and a booster seem to be significantly protected from serious outcomes, so I think the take home message for the Omicron variant is get vaccinated and get boosted," Dr. Threlkeld said.