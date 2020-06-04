Mid-South doctors say be prepared for several waves of COVID-19

Outbreaks in our area could last two years or longer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-area doctors say people need to be prepared that COVID-19 may last into 2021, or longer.

Models show after we get past the 1st outbreak, there will be several waves of outbreaks in our area lasting into fall of 2021 or longer.

The models presented show each wave will get smaller and smaller in terms of the numbers of people affected. The information was presented at a University of Tennessee Health Science Center symposium on COVID-19.

Dr. Jon McCullers, Professor and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics and the Pediatrician in Chief at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital said as more people get, and recover, from the virus, immunity in the community will build. McCuller said the development of a vaccination will also improve the situation.

McCullers laid out several scenarios. He said if we follow the pattern of New York and Italy - and interventions on the 1st wave are ineffective and hospitals resources are insufficient - our area would peak around April 27 to May 11, with the end of the 1st wave being June 8th.

He said if the first wave is "truncated," meaning the "safer-at-home" order and related strategies are successful, the first wave will be shorter. The peak would begin before April 20, peak April 27, and be completed around May 25.

The last scenario would drag the first wave out the longest. The peak time would begin in late April, stretch out several weeks through mid to late May, and take until June 22 to end. This scenario, McCuller said, was what would happen if we flattened the curve by social distancing, but it did not interrupt transmission of the infection.

McCullers also said what we are experiencing now is just the first wave. He expects several more. After this first wave is over, he expects another one in the fall of 2020, then again in the spring and fall of 2021, or maybe longer.

McCullers said to mitigate the second wave and those after, the public health response will need to be drastically expanded to identify infected patients, perform contract tracking, and implement isolation measures to help control the next rounds without resorting to "safer at home" mandates.

He says large scale antibody testing needs to identify immune individuals. He added with the current capabilities, social distancing and the close of business will have to happen with each wave, and it will end only when a vaccine is developed. He said by expanding the public health system after we get through this first wave, the economy will be preserved and there will be fewer deaths.

