Mid-South health experts encouraged by early results of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial

The pharmaceutical company announced an initial 90% effectiveness rate. Memphis is one of 120 locations taking part in the company's vaccine trial.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "You have no idea how happy this makes me. I've been here since mid-March and all I've had to talk about is gloom and pessimism," Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial Hospital said.

There's optimism - even cautious celebration - from Mid-South health experts as Pfizer announced Monday promising - but incomplete - results from its COVID-19 vaccine trial.

"This is terrific news for all of us," Dr. Threlkeld said. "The findings are rather astonishing. A 90% effectiveness rate is extraordinarily high."

The ongoing vaccine efforts worldwide include Memphis ties.

In August, Pfizer chose CNS Healthcare in east Memphis as one of 120 locations to test and study the experimental vaccine with local participants, mostly because of the Bluff City's diversity.

"We need to push forward and get as many folks from as many ethnic groups and others to participate in these so we'll know, we'll know that it's safe and effective for everybody," Dr. Threlkeld said.

Pfizer also employs hundreds at a logistics center in northeast Memphis, but a company spokesperson said Monday that Michigan, Massachusetts, and Missouri will be the company's initial COVID vaccine manufacturing sites.

If things progress positively, Pfizer could request an emergency use authorization of its vaccine by the end of the month.

Local health experts caution that even in a best case scenario, it likely would be several months until there's enough vaccines on the market to make a definitive impact.