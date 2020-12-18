"People are dying alone” | Mid-South leaders again urge people to take precautions against COVID-19

“I know we don’t like people telling us what to do,” Ricky Wilkins said. “I get that. But for the life of you and yours, please, PLEASE put all that aside.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — I think it was on MSNBC. Or maybe ESPN. Or CNN or - well where it was is where I saw commentator Keith Olbermann.

He had a segment called “Worst Person in the World.” Well when it comes to COVID-19 transmission, Tennessee is the worst place IN THE WORLD.

Local medical leaders, members of the religious community, others, got together to plead their case.

They know you’ve heard about wearing your mask and washing your hands over and over. They want you to hear about it again.

Ricky Wilkins is a lawyer and founder of a political action group. He wants everybody, but especially the African American community, to listen. 20% of COVID patients are the national figures. In Memphis, it’s over 50%.

“I know we don’t like people telling us what to do,” Wilkins said. “I get that. But for the life of you and yours, please, PLEASE put all that aside.”

Dr. Reginald Coopwood, CEO of Regional One, said he has heard patients in ICU who said they should have taken the pandemic precautions seriously.