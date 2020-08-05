Mid-South malls prepare to reopen with strict guidelines due to COVID-19

Southland Mall already has opened its doors with some tenants inside choosing to remain closed

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Malls across the Mid-South are either open or preparing to reopen within the next few days. Monday, Oak Court Mall will open its doors to the public, and shoppers are already able to enter Southland Mall. Although the stores are open, your shopping experience may look a little different.

The parking lot was pretty full at Southland Mall Thursday. Some people with masks on, others without any protection. The mall had signage explaining what shoppers should be doing to protect their health.

When customers walk through the doors they are met with signage reminding people to stay six feet apart, wear a mask or cloth covering over your face, and to be mindful that COVID-19 is still an active threat.

Inside the mall, there are markings hoping to keep customers at least 6 feet apart and one store had a sign reading, “No Mask, No Entry.”

Major tenants like Sears remain closed, and there was regulation outside of stores like City Gear keeping only a limited number of people inside the store at a time.

Oak Court Mall will open its doors Monday with strict guidelines. The owners have a list of additions to the code of conduct:

• Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people.

• Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended.

• Do not gather in groups.

• Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

• Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.

Oak Court Mall also plans to have hand sanitizer dispensers in crowded areas and walkways. The general manager released a statement: “We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests,” said Carmen King, General Manager. “We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19.”