Mid-South Pastor dies from complications of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South Pastor has died from complications due to COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post from Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Assistant Pastor to Middle Adults, Tim Russell, passed away Monday at Baptist Hospital.
From the post: “Our beloved pastor, Tim Russell, died yesterday at Baptist Hospital from complications of COVID-19. Tim served and loved our church body, our staff, and his friends and family well, and we are grieving alongside his dear wife, Kathe.
Please tune in to 2pc.org/live at 3pm CST today, Tuesday, March 31, to hear remarks from Senior Pastor George Robertson.”
