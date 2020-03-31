x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

coronavirus

Mid-South Pastor dies from complications of COVID-19

Tim Russell, an Assistant Pastor at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, passes away Monday.
Credit: Second Presbyterian Church Memphis
Tim Russell, Assistant Pastor to Middle Adults, Second Presbyterian Church Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South Pastor has died from complications due to COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post from Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Assistant Pastor to Middle Adults, Tim Russell, passed away Monday at Baptist Hospital.

From the post: “Our beloved pastor, Tim Russell, died yesterday at Baptist Hospital from complications of COVID-19. Tim served and loved our church body, our staff, and his friends and family well, and we are grieving alongside his dear wife, Kathe.

Please tune in to 2pc.org/live at 3pm CST today, Tuesday, March 31, to hear remarks from Senior Pastor George Robertson.”

Post by 2PCmemphis.
TE Timothy Russell succumbs to COVID-19
Dear EPC family, It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death late Monday night (March 30) of TE Tim Russell. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 for about two weeks. He served as Assistant Pastor for Middle Adults at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis and was a member of the [...]
EPConnection |Mar 31, 2020
Post by EPChurch.
Post by memphiscuts.
Post by dean.weaver.186.

RELATED: Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Shelby County now exceeds 400 COVID-19 cases; Arkansas reporting 59 new cases; 7 deaths

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: China warns epidemic isn't over; worldwide cases top 800,000

RELATED: Pastor at Hope Church in Cordova tests positive for COVID-19