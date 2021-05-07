Mid-South pediatricians, parents await key decisions on the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds

The age group makes up an estimated 50,000 people in Shelby County, a key demographic to reaching herd immunity vaccine goals.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "As kids start to go back to school in the fall, it's going to be very paramount to get as many kids vaccinated as possible," Dr. Nick Hysmith with Le Bonheur Children's Hospital said.

That's why Dr. Hysmith is keeping a close eye on medical decision makers.

In the coming days, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers For Disease Control, respectively, will decide whether to authorize the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds.

"Just because we are under an emergency use authorization doesn't mean the vaccine is untested, doesn't mean that it's not safe," Dr. Hysmith said.

If approved, parents of 12-to-15-year-olds in Shelby County would need to sign a vaccine consent form, just as they've had to do for 16 and 17-year-olds.

"This is a really, really safe vaccine. We've actually seen less side effects to this vaccine than any of the vaccines we've given in the past," Dr. Hysmith said.

Dr. Hysmith said while adolescents who contracted COVID didn't usually become extremely ill, they continue to be just as contagious as other unvaccinated groups.

"They do present a reservoir for the virus to mutate and spread around, so that's where your variants come in," Dr. Hysmith said.

"Honestly I'm not scared of the vaccine. It's going to help America get back to normal again," Shelby County parent Hannah Little said.

Little is hopeful other parents will take advantage with their children, if the Pfizer vaccine gets the go ahead next week for 12-to-15-year-olds.

"I'm sure that there is a slight amount of people that are hesitant, but like I said, there are so many vaccines that all babies get and it's just another one of those vaccines," Little said.

Beyond community vaccination sites, it's expected the Pfizer vaccine - if approved for 12-to-15-year-olds - will also be available for that age group in pharmacies, pediatrician and family doctor's offices.