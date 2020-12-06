Mid-South coronavirus live updates: COVID-19 testing results for Shelby County Department of Corrections

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

LIVE UPDATES

COVID-19 testing results for Shelby County Department of Corrections

820 tests were completed and there were 19 positive results. Of those 19, 6 were inmates.

Number of inmates tested for COVID-19: 700

Number of inmates tested positive for COVID-19: 6

Number of inmates currently hospitalized for COVID-19: 0

Number of inmates who have recovered from COVID-19: 0

Number of inmate deaths from COVID-19: 0





Employees Tested (SCDC) 109

Employees Tested (Contractor) 11

Total Employees Tested: 120



Employees Hospitalized (SCDC) 0

Employees Hospitalized (Contractor) 0

Total Number Hospitalized: 0



Employee Deaths (SCDC) 0

Employee Deaths (Contractor) 0

Total Number of Deaths: 0



Employees Recovered From COVID (SCDC) 7

Employees Recovered From COVID (Contractor) 5

Total Number Recovered: 12



Employees Tested Positive for COVID-19 (SCDC) 8

Employees Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Contractor) 5

Total Number of Employees Tested Positive For COVID-19: 13

-------------------------------------------------

98 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County (6,443 cases/138 deaths total); more than 4,500 recoveries

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 98 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 6,443 cases and 138 new deaths in the county.

There have been 4,513 recoveries. 92,806 have been tested in the county.

--------------------------------------------------------

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries

Bring driver’s license OR a current utility or other bill that verifies name and address in the county where the distribution takes place. You will be asked to fill out a short eligibility form. Only two households per vehicle please. If you are picking up for someone else, you must have their ID and they count as one household. Take note of Mobile Pantries that require pre-registration.

Food is placed in the back seat, trunk or truck bed by volunteers, so be sure you have space.

Fri., June 12

Lauderdale Cty, TN- Holly Grove, 155 College in Ripley 38063, 10 a.m.

Fayette Cty, TN- House of Faith Ministries, 14915 Hwy 76 in Sommerville 38068, 11 a.m.

Memphis, Iglesia Nueva Vida 1348 National 38112, 10 a.m.

Memphis, "Kid Friendly" School Seed Foundation 320 Joubert 38109, 4 p.m.

Memphis, St. Patrick Church, 4th St. & MLK Drive 38126, 10 a.m. Zip Code 38126 Only

Union Cty, MS- 7th Day Adventist Church, 507 Oak St. in New Albany 38652, 10 a.m.

Memphis, St. Andrew AME, 1427 Mississippi Blvd 38106, 10 a.m.

Memphis, New Bellevue Ministries, 672 N. Trezevant 38112, 10 a.m.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk