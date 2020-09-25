Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Arkansas reports more than 79,000 cases & 1,246 deaths

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

Arkansas reports more than 79,000 cases & 1,246 deaths

8:15 a.m. - Here's a look at the latest data from the Arkansas Department of Health. There are 79,049 probable & confirmed cases and 1,246 probable & confirmed deaths in the state.

Key facts to know:

76,676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

2,373 probable cases

6,672 active cases

389 active probable cases

1,097 reported deaths

149 probable deaths

457 hospitalizations

97 on ventilators

69,952 recoveries

Mid-South Food Bank Mobile Pantry locations for Friday

Memphis, Holy Temple of Deliverance, 4020 Millbranch 38116, 10 a.m.

Memphis, White Station Church of Christ, 1106 Colonial Rd. 38117, 9 a.m.

Memphis, St. Patrick, 277 S. Fourth St. 38126, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Memphis Police Cop Office, 2466 Peres 38108 (Behind Library), 10 a.m.

Union Cty, MS- New Albany Seventh Day Adventist Church, 112 Fairground Circle New Albany 38652, 10 a.m.

Coronavirus Reponse MOBILE PANTRY SCHEDULE HORARIO DE DESPENSA MÓVIL Bring driver's license OR a current utility or other bill that verifies name and address in the county where the distribution takes place. Los clientes deben traer una forma de identificación que indique que son residentes del estado en donde se hará la distribución (licencia de conducir, o una factura de servicios públicos o otra factura con dirección de domicilio).

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk