Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Weekend COVID-19 cases in TN, MS, & AR

LIVE UPDATES

Latest numbers in TN, AR, MS

7:30 a.m. - Here are a look at the latest numbers Monday morning:

Tennessee - The Tennessee Department of Health reports a total of 20,145 cases and 336 deaths as of Sunday. 12,837 have recovered. Find more HERE.

Shelby County reports 4,309 cases and 93 deaths. Find more HERE.

Mississippi - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports a total of 13,252 cases and 625 deaths in the state as of Sunday. Desoto County has a total of 461 cases and 6 deaths. Find more HERE.

Arkansas - The Arkansas Department of Health reports 5,992 cases in the state with 116 deaths total in the state as of Sunday. 4,1,48 have recovered. Find more HERE.

The Mid-South Food Bank is closed for Memorial Day It will reopen Tuesday. Find details HERE.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

